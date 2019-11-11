Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Size is Expected to Reach 58600 Million US$ by the end of 2025, With a CAGR of 27.0% During 2019-2025 - Valuates Reports

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Overview

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was 11000 million US$ and it is expected to reach 58600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27.0% during 2019-2025.

The safety features are rapidly evolving in the automotive industry. In the coming years, the growth rate of safety features is expected to rise exponentially. The main goal behind the vehicle's implementation of these features is to provide a healthier, more effective and more comfortable driving experience.

Automotive ADAS are digital components mounted in vehicles that provide the driver with a smart driving experience. These systems include specific sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared, LASER, etc. The fast-growing trend in the automotive sector is to deploy ADAS to increase comfort levels and ensure road safety and security.

It is expected that Parking Assist Systems will lead the global ADAS business. Due to the development of partial and fully autonomous vehicles, parking assist systautoautoems had the largest market share in 2015.

This report focuses on the status of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), future projections, opportunities for growth, key market and key players. The objective of the study is to present the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the U.S., Europe and China.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-621/global-advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Inquire For Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-621/Global_Advanced_Driver_Assistance_Systems_ADAS_Market_Size_Status_and_Forecast_2019_2025

Factors Driving The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market:

High demand for safety features

Increased requirements for comfort while driving foster the ADAS market growth

The Key Players Covered In Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Study

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Mobileye NV

Others

Market Segment In Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems By Type

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Market Segment By Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Application

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Market Segment In Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems By Regions/countries

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-621/Global_Advanced_Driver_Assistance_Systems_ADAS_Market_Size_Status_and_Forecast_2019_2025

The Study Objectives Of global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems report Are:

To analyze global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) development in the United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-621

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Inquire for the Discount: https://reports.valuates.com/request/discount/QYRE-Auto-621/global-advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas

Similar Reports:

Global Market Size Of Autonomous Vehicles & ADAS Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-22X149/global-autonomous-vehicles-adas

Global Market Size Of Motorcycle Adas: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-5X639/global-motorcycle-adas

Global Market Size Of Automotive Camera Based Adas: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-0H732/global-automotive-camera-based-adas

Global Automotive Adas Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-151/global-automotive-adas

About Us:

Our aim is to collate unparalleled Market insights and notify our customers as and when it happens.

Valuates is curating premium Market Research Reports from the leading publishers around the globe. We will help you map your information needs to our report repository of Market research reports and guide you through your purchasing decision.

We are based out of Silicon Valley of India (Bengaluru) and provide 24/7 online and offline support to all our customers and just a phone call away.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll Free Call +1(315)215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825036/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports