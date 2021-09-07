Global Adult Oral Care Products Market to be Worth around USD 45,000 Million by End of 2026 - Market Research Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from Market Research Store report "Adult Oral Care Products Market – By Type (Mouthwash/Rinse, Dental Accessories, Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Denture Products), By Product Type (Cordless and Countertop), By Application (Dentistry and Home): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" states that the global demand for Adult Oral Care Products Market in 2019 was approximately USD 30,000 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 45,000 Million by 2026.

Growing dental issues have a major effect on the oral care industry, with cosmetic dental procedures being the most common alternative for enhancing facial appearance. The oral healthcare sector is facilitating, with sufficient steps being taken to eradicate dental issues, thanks to government policies and individual willingness to maintain oral well-being. The European Association of Dental Public Health (EADPH) reports that Europe's annual oral care spending is worth EUR 54 billion. Since dental issues are a big concern in the region, the need for oral hygiene has increased considerably, resulting in Europe accounting for 27.92 percent of the market share in 2018. Antihistamines, pain relievers, antibiotics, decongestants, and other medications reduce saliva intake, resulting in dry mouth, which impairs body function due to rapid bacterial development in the mouth. These and other trends have driven the development of the global oral care industry.

Oral hygiene has been one of the main public health issues in nearly every region of the world as a result of increasingly changing lifestyles and improper diets, including consumption of fast foods and sugar-rich diets along with the rising intake of alcohol and tobacco, which further damages the oral health of the person. Oral disorders, for example, are a big problem in many countries that impact people during their lives, causing suffering, distress, disfigurement, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Oral disorders affect about 3.5 billion people globally, according to the Global Burden of Disease Report 2017, with caries of permanent teeth being the most prevalent illness. Furthermore, as consumer spending on oral healthcare has risen, customers around the world have begun to take protective steps, growing demand for successful oral care goods. Because of the above reasons, customers all over the world have begun to place a greater emphasis on protecting their oral health, resulting in a rise in demand for high-quality oral care products. However, the adult oral care products market is intensely competitive, with a rising number of regional players. Local players' arrival in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil contributes to the pricing burden on global players. Local/regional players market oral care goods at cheaper rates than global players and sell them across e-commerce platforms at lower prices, placing competitive pressure on global players. Nevertheless, the major change in the retailing of oral care goods around the world. Traditional manufacturers, supermarkets, and hospitals are steadily losing ground to online retailers. Oral care products can be bought via e-commerce sites for several reasons, including the availability of multi-brand oral care products at cheaper costs, ease of ordering, and free delivery. The growth of e-commerce purchases of oral care goods has driven major industry players to increase their investment in these platforms.

The market is split into two categories based on application: home and dentistry. Manufacturers have expanded the use of oral care products at home as a result of new and easy-to-use products, making home the biggest and fastest-growing market. The home use of oral care equipment has grown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the risk of contamination by attending dental care centers, customers are opting for at-home treatment. Manufacturers are now developing new devices that enable customers to use them in the comfort of their own homes. As a result, the home application market is predicted to expand exponentially in the coming years.

The region of Asia Pacific holds the maximum market share owing to the rising geriatric population and growing awareness amongst them for their oral health and hygiene. Surging disposable income along with the availability of several brands with multiple options to choose from makes the adult oral care products market very demanding in the coming years. The introduction of electric toothbrushes for adults has stimulated market growth in recent years. For instance, in October 2019, Oral B launched GENIUS X, an electric-powered brush equipped with artificial technology for more advanced and personalized oral care hygiene. This technology would assist the user in brushing for the appropriate amount of time without applying excessive pressure, regardless of brushing type, to achieve the maximum results every day. Colgate-Palmolive Corporation also announced Hum by Colgate, a smart electronic toothbrush, in August 2020. It has smart sensors that monitored the pace, length, and coverage of a user's brushing style, as well as offered several customized advice on which oral areas required more focus. As a result, enterprises took a pragmatic approach in creating new goods that provided customers at-home comfort and easy-to-use features.

Some of the key companies in the Adult Oral Care Products Market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Ultradent Products Inc, Dentaid, Ltd, GC Corporation, Young Dental, Orkla, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Unilever plc., Dr. Fresh, LLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., 3M Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Household and Health Care Ltd, Perrigo Company plc, Johnson & Johnson, Lion Corporation, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dabur India Ltd., Church & Dwight Co, Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Company, among others. Major key players focus on acquisitions and mergers for their regional expansion in new countries. For instance, in April 2020, Perrigo Company plc completed the purchase of High Ridge Brands' oral self-care assets. Perrigo's determination to turn into a multinational consumer-focused self-care business and create shareholder equity was underscored by the purchase, which demonstrated the various bolt-on opportunities.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is likely to affect the consumer industry in several ways. Demand could fall due to instability in the global economy and capital markets, just as supply chains are disrupted by outbreaks in key regions. Workforces are at risk of contamination, and policymakers are starting to implement travel restrictions — both of which add an unpredictable factor.

This report segments the adult oral care products market as follows:

Global Adult Oral Care Products Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Mouthwash/Rinse

Dental Accessories

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Denture Products

Global Adult Oral Care Products Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Cordless

Countertop

Global Adult Oral Care Products Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Dentistry

Home

Global Adult Oral Care Products Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



The UK



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Market Research Store