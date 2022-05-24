Global Action Sports Company Boardriders Recognizes the Value of Darktrace AI to Support its Security Team

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today shared details about global action sports and lifestyle brand Boardriders' deployment of Darktrace's Autonomous Response technology, Antigena, defending against cyber-threats across the organization's digital environment.

A leading global action sports and lifestyle company, Boardriders has a presence in multiple countries with a network of e-commerce channels, over 500 retail stores, and over 7,000 wholesale accounts. Boardriders is the parent company of brands including Quiksilver, Roxy, DC Shoes, Billabong, Element, VonZipper, and RVCA.

Boardriders relies on data centers, cloud networks, and endpoint devices for operations and communications. To support its security team, Boardriders initially selected Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System three years ago to assist with detecting novel and sophisticated cyber-threats, including ransomware, across its digital environment. Since then, the company has expanded its use of Darktrace's products to include Darktrace's Autonomous Response capabilities for network.

Powered by Self-Learning AI, Antigena makes micro-decisions to halt malicious activity in real-time based on developing an understanding of the everyday operations of each unique business. The technology is optimized to enforce 'normal,' taking measured actions to interrupt cyber-threats anywhere data flows without disrupting business operations.

Darktrace Antigena also offers Boardriders unparalleled visibility over their entire digital environment through integrations with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Defender. Antigena provides user-friendly insights into these alerts, creating a cohesive story that allows security teams to trace threats directly from the initial breach and focus on prioritizing remediation.

"At Boardriders, we maintain a 24/7 operation across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce, and we continuously strive to provide a seamless customer experience," commented Willem Lock, Head of Global Infrastructure and Cyber Security at Boardriders. "Darktrace supports our existing team and systems to protect our business around the clock, adding strength to combat cyber-threats and deliver products to our customers worldwide," he added.

"The retail industry has experienced global supply chain disruptions recently. Businesses can't afford additional delays caused by attacks in the digital supply chain. Organizations need to rely on technologies to protect them from attacks introduced by trusted partners," noted Justin Fier, Darktrace's VP of Tactical Risk and Response. "Artificial intelligence has given the advantage back to the defenders, allowing retail businesses to contain threats – no matter their origin – and minimize disruption for customers."

About Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,800 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Group has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

About Boardriders Inc.

Boardriders, Inc., is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel, footwear, and accessories for Boardriders around the world. The Company's apparel and footwear brands represent a casual lifestyle for young–minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. The Company's Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC Shoes, RVCA, VonZipper and Element brands have authentic roots and heritage in surf, snow and skate. The Company's products are sold in more than 110 countries in a wide range of distribution, including surf shops, skate shops, snow shops, its proprietary Boardriders shops and other Company owned retail stores, other specialty stores, select department stores and through various e-commerce channels.

