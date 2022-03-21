Global 5.1% CAGR of Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size to Surpass USD 19.12 Bn By 2028: Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Report by ZMR

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Metal Finishing Chemicals industry gained revenue worth nearly US$ 11.25 billion in 2021 and is set to accrue returns about US$ 19.12 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Metal Finishing Chemicals market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 5.1% in 2022-2028. Apparently, growth of metal finishing chemicals market over forecast timespan can be credited to need for resisting wear and tear of metals and thus increase their longevity. Apart from this, rise in product penetration in automotive sector such as exterior & interior components including car door handle, engine valves, etc., will crop up expansion of metal finishing chemicals industry over forecast timespan. Moreover, there is massive product demand in functional coatings & decorative coatings. Furthermore, prominent rise in use of metal finishing chemicals in electronics & electrical sector will boost market trends. Escalating utility of bio-based cleansing chemicals is predicted to produce new growth avenues for metal finishing chemicals industry.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Metal Finishing Chemicals Market- By Process (Thermal Or Plasma Spray Coating, Polishing, Plating, Electroplating, And Anodizing), By Material (Copper, Chrome, Nickel, Zinc, Silver, Gold And Platinum), And By Type (Proprietary Chemicals, Conversion Coating, Cleaning Chemicals, Plating Chemicals, And Food & Beverages): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: Overview

Metal finishing chemicals are utilized for metal coating to protect metals from getting corroded and rusted or be affected from wear & tear. Myriad kinds of methods are utilized for performing metal finishing such as silk screening, plating, e-coating, anodizing, and powder coating. If metal is left without chemical treatment, it can disintegrate at rapid rate. Reportedly, metal finishing chemicals can clean, etch, and plate metallic surfaces enhancing physical appearance and characteristics.

Industry Dynamics:

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: Growth Dynamics

Massive product demand over analysis period can be credited to beneficial features of product such as resistance to wear & tear, corrosion, and durability. Large-scale vehicle production in countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia are anticipated to propel growth of metal finishing chemicals market. In addition to this, massive use of passenger vehicles in China and India will proliferate size of metal finishing chemicals industry. A prominent surge in utility of metal finishing chemicals in electroplating & polishing processes will expedite growth of metal finishing chemicals market.

Furthermore, metal finishing chemicals are utilized in plating of shock absorbers, gears, brake calipers, fluid delivery tubes, cylinders, heat sinks, engine valves, and front grills. This will steer growth of metal finishing chemicals market. In addition to this, metal finishing chemicals find lucrative applications in functional electronic coatings, decorative coatings, and functional coatings, thereby boost market trends.

List of Key Players of Metal Finishing Chemicals Market:

Elementis plc

NOF Corporation

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

Houghton International Inc.

Coral Chemical Company

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Chemetall GmbH

McGean-Rohco Inc.

Advanced Chemical Company.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.8% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market was valued approximately USD 11.25 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 19.12 billion by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly by 2028. Vehicle plating & electrical as well as electronics plating.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Metal Finishing Chemicals Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Industry?

What segments does the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 11.25 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 19.12 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 26.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Elementis plc, NOF Corporation, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Houghton International, Inc., Coral Chemical Company, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Chemetall GmbH, McGean-Rohco, Inc., and Advanced Chemical Company. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/6755

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific Metal Finishing Chemicals Market To Record Fastest CAGR Over 2022-2028

Expansion of metal finishing chemicals industry in Asia Pacific over prognosis period is due to thriving automotive industry in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, South Korea, and India. In addition to this, rapid expansion of electronics & electrical industries in Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Japan will increase size of metal finishing chemicals market.

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market is segmented as follows:

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: By Process Outlook (2022-2028)

Thermal or Plasma Spray Coating

Anodizing

Polishing

Plating

Electroplating

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: By Material Outlook (2022-2028)

Copper

Chrome

Nickel

Platinum

Zinc

Silver

Gold

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Proprietary Chemicals

Conversion Coating

Cleaning Chemicals

Plating Chemicals

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

