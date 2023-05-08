Global 3D Surveillance Software Market Anticipated to Garner $211.5 Million, Growing at a 7.0% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [280-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

The global 3D surveillance software market is expected to grow primarily due to the growing need for video surveillance in transit applications, security, and other areas. The North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global 3D surveillance software market is expected to register a revenue of $211.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the 3D Surveillance Software Market

The report has divided the market into the following segments:

Application : commercial, industrial, and residential

: commercial, industrial, and residential Industrial sub-segment- Registered a leading market share in 2021

The increase is mainly due to the concept of Industry 4.0, which includes smart factories powered by digitalization and automation of the supply chain enabled by the Internet and system integration. This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Deployment : on-premise and cloud based

: on-premise and cloud based Cloud-based sub-segment- Registered a leading market share in 2021

The cloud-based 3D surveillance software improves collaboration by facilitating data sharing and editing, and employees may work effectively online and in real-time, which is expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America – Expected to lead the global market in the forecast period

Increased adoption of cloud-based 3D surveillance software technologies and widespread deployment of surveillance networks in countries such as the United States , Canada , and Mexico in this region are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global 3D Surveillance Software Market

The increasing need for video surveillance in transit applications, security, and other areas is expected to make the 3D surveillance software market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, the usage of 3D surveillance software in LiDAR applications provides improved accuracy, which aids in the reduction of false alarms and is predicted to propel the market forward. However, a lack of public awareness and the high price of installing 3D surveillance software might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

The rising use of 3D surveillance software across transportation, real estate, energy & power generation, defense, utilities & communications, automotive, and other sectors is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, easier and more effective installation, availability, and remote monitoring of 3D surveillance software are expected to propel the 3D surveillance software market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global 3D Surveillance Software Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe, and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted industrial processes across all sectors. However, the pandemic had a positive impact on the 3D surveillance software market since 3D surveillance solutions were widely used for security purposes. During the pandemic, the usage of 3D surveillance systems considerably increased in the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors, leading to significant adoption in the sector. These factors have improved the 3D surveillance software market growth during the pandemic.

Key Players of the Global 3D Surveillance Software Market

The major players of the market include

Surveill 3D

Hexagon

Cambridge Pixel Ltd.

MIRASYS

Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Tacticware Resource Group LLC

Northern Digital Inc.

Noitom Ltd.

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.

OptiTrack

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in November 2021, Thales, a French multinational company that produces electrical systems, devices, and equipment for the defence, aerospace, transportation, and security industries, launched Ground Master 400 Alpha, a long-range 3D surveillance radar. The GM400 Alpha platform is a three-dimensional, long-range air surveillance radar with 5 times more processing power.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about 3D Surveillance Software Market:

