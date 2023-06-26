Global 3D Printing Market to Surpass USD 81.13 Bn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

26 Jun, 2023, 01:00 BST
PUNE, India, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "3D Printing Market Segments - by Technologies, Components, Applications, Materials, Printer Types, Software, Verticals, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 25.99 Bn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 81.13 Bn at a CAGR of 20.8% by 2031.
Key Players Covered
- Materialise NV
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Stratasys, Ltd.
- EnvisionTec, Inc.
- GE Additive
- Voxeljet AG
- Made In Space, Inc.
Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/3170
The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.
For Any Questions: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/3170
Key Takeaways:
- 3D printing refers to the use of advanced technology in which powder or liquid molecules are fused to print or create 3D objects.
- Rising adoption to develop customized products is expected to drive the market.
- Integration of AI and machine learning with 3DP software to automate commercial printing is likely to create immense opportunities.
- The stereolithography segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its ease of operation.
- The prototyping segment is projected to hold a major market share due to the rising usage in the aerospace sector for designing complex parts.
- North America is expected to dominate the market, as the region considers an early adopter of 3DP technology.
Read 208 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "3D Printing Market"
Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/3170
Key Segments Covered
Technologies
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Laser Metal Deposition
- Stereolithography
- Electron Beam Melting
- Direct Metal Laser Sintering
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Polyjet Printing
- Digital Light Processing
- Inkjet Printing
- Laminated Object Manufacturing
- Others
Components
- Services
- Hardware
- Software
Applications
- Functional Parts
- Prototyping
- Tooling
Materials
- Ceramic
- Polymer
- Metal
Printer Types
- Industrial 3D Printer
- Desktop 3D Printer
Software
- Scanning Software
- Inspection Software
- Design Software
- Printer Software
Verticals
- Desktop 3D Printing
- Industrial 3D Printing
Region
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
Related Reports:
- Automotive 3D Printing Market
- Global 3D Printing Filament Market
- Global FDM 3D Printing Market
- Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market
Contact:
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/
Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg
SOURCE Growth Market Reports
Share this article