Global 3D Cell Culture Market Predicted to Observe Significant Growth by 2031, due to the Versatile Properties such as High Strength and Low Price of 3D Cell Culture | [200-Pages] Analysis by Research Dive

The global 3D cell culture market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness of oncological diseases worldwide. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "3D Cell Culture Market Product (Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture, Scaffold Free 3D cell culture, and Microfluidic Organ-on-a-chip Models), Application (Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Development, and Regenerative Medicine), End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Laboratories, Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031".

According to the report, the global 3D cell culture market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $5,656.7 million and grow at a CAGR of 15.07% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Dynamics of the 3D Cell Culture Market

With the increasing awareness about oncological diseases such as lung cancer, skin cancer, and others among individuals all across the globe, the 3D cell culture market is expected to experience a remarkable growth during the estimated period. Besides, the increasing usage of 3D cell culture in drug development and the rising funding of government and non-government funding to support cancer research are further expected to fortify the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe. Moreover, significant developments in the diagnosis and treatment of neuromuscular diseases are predicted to create extensive growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of 3D cell culture, the scarcity of qualified specialists, and the presence of substitutes such as 2D cell culture are factors that may hamper the growth of the market over the estimated period.

Covid-19 Impact on the 3D Cell Culture Market

Though the rise of the novel coronavirus has devastated several other industries, it has had a positive impact on the 3D cell culture market. Many renowned pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses progressed their R&D and production efforts to create and sell test kits, vaccines, and treatments to fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Moreover, the 3D cell culture items assisted researchers in studying cellular activity to stimulate in vivo circumstances. All these factors have uplifted the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the 3D Cell Culture Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product, application, end-user, and region.

By product, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for hydrogel developments to provide stable platforms for studying human and cellular physiology is expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

By application, the cancer research sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is predicted to hold the highest share of the market over the forecast timeframe. The growing pharmaceutical company partnerships, the increasing prevalence of cancer, and the growing cancer research are the factors expected to augment the growth of the 3D cell culture market sub-segment during the estimated period.

By end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial and is predicted to hold the maximum share of the market over the analysis period. The increasing R&D investment in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and the existence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are predicted to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe.

By region, the North America region of the 3D cell culture market is predicted to have enormous growth opportunities throughout the estimated timeframe. The increasing government and private funding for the development of advanced 3D cell culture models and the presence of a significant number of universities and research organizations experimenting with various stem cell-based approach in this region are expected to drive regional growth during the forecast timeframe.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the 3D cell culture market include

Hµrel Corporation

SynVivo

QGel SA

3D Biotek

Advanced BioMatrix

TissUse GmbH

Greiner Bio-One International

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated

Lonza

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to acquire a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2020, Corning Incorporated, a leading American multinational technology company that specializes in specialty glass, ceramics, and related materials, announced the expansion of its 3D cell culture portfolio with two new product offerings to support spheroid and organoid culture models. One was Elplasia®, a 3D cell culture microplate that could enable high-volume spheroid formation, culture, and analysis and the other one was Matrigel® matrix that could optimize and support organoid growth and differentiation.

Further, the report also summarizes other vital aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about 3D Cell Culture Market:

