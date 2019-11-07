Global $30100 Million Neo and Challenger Bank Market to 2025 With a CAGR of 40.4%, Competitive Dynamics & Industry Outlook

PUNE, India, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports.com publish a new report titled Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market represents the current scenario of the market, and based on in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to influence the demand in the near future, it estimates the state of the Neo and Challenger Bank market by the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Neo and Challenger Bank market size was 2800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 30100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 40.4% during 2019-2025.

#Top organizations profiled in this Neo and Challenger Bank Market statistical surveying incorporate are Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Starling Bank, Tandem Bank.

Neo and Challenger Bank are fintech based financial providers that provided services digitally, includes companies that applied for their own banking license (categorized as Challenger Banks). and companies that partnered with a traditional bank to provide those financial services (categorized as Neo banks).

Existing neo and Challenger banks have set up marketplaces to provide customer-centric products as part of their collective mission to provide more than a digital version of traditional banking. The marketplaces may be in their infancy, but they are growing in terms of the products they offer and level of integrations. In doing so, neo and Challenger banks will service a far wider segment of customers than a traditional bank as they vie to become the centre of solving the wider customer need.

Neo and Challenger Bank market is developing unbalanced based on regions. In 2018, Europe is holding the largest market share for Neo and Challenger Bank market due to its active and booming banking service market. U.S., China, India and other Asia countries are expected to witness higher growth rates on account of relaxations in regulatory requirements, high penetration of internet and smartphones, and large untapped consumer base in these countries.

The global Neo and Challenger Bank market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Atom Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), N26, Starling Bank and Tandem Bank are key Neo and Challenger Bank service providers in Global Neo and Challenger Bank market. Other prominent players in the market include Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, etc. Growing mobile adoption and new regulations will help challengers expand services.

Geographically, this report is categorized into various main regions, including sales, proceeds, market share and expansion Rate (percent) of Neo and Challenger Bank in the following areas North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

