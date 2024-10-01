LONDON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, a leader in ritical IoT Connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Fishwick as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Glenn will be joining the connectivity experts to bring experience and expertise from his tenure at Radius, where he played a crucial role in driving technology innovation and strategic development.

Glenn Fishwick Joins CSL Group as Chief Technology Officer to Lead Innovation in Secure Connectivity Solutions

With a career spanning automotive, telecoms, financial services, and technology sectors, Glenn has led senior leadership positions and demonstrated a strong track record in driving technological advancement and operational excellence.

At CSL Group, Glenn will lead the company's technology strategy and development, focusing on enhancing its portfolio of multi sector secure connectivity solutions. His appointment underscores CSL Group's commitment to innovation and future-proofing its offerings in anticipation of industry trends and customer needs.

Ed Heale, CEO at CSL Group, commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Glenn to CSL. Glenn has a proven track record of delivering and scaling both the technology and the underlying technology function. We have some exciting new products and platforms that have global appeal and Glenn's expertise will be crucial as we roll these out to our customers."

Driving Innovation at CSL Group

CSL Group's diverse product portfolio includes advanced IoT SIMs, secure routers, and managed services, all supported by a robust connectivity management platform. These offerings are designed to meet the evolving demands of customers across critical sectors, ensuring reliable and resilient connectivity.

Glenn Fishwick expressed his excitement about his appointment: "I am thrilled to join CSL Group at such a pivotal time in the industry. The company's commitment to innovation and its leadership in secure connectivity solutions present an incredible opportunity to drive technological advancement and support our customers in staying connected and secure."

About CSL Group

CSL Group is a leading provider of secure connectivity solutions, specialising in IoT connectivity for fire, security, health, and utilities sectors. Through its innovative SIMs, routers, and managed services, CSL Group empowers organisations to maintain reliable, high-quality connectivity. With a focus on future-proofed solutions, CSL Group remains at the forefront of supporting customers through technological transitions and industry shifts.

For more information, visit www.csl-group.com.

