Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Launches Pioneering Nutrition Program to Fight Malnutrition in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a leading research-led, global pharmaceuticals company has partnered with, Health Futures Foundation, Inc. (HFI) and the Municipality of Malinao to launch a comprehensive initiative to improve nutrition among children and pregnant/lactating women in the Philippines. This program, titled 'Food Supplementation and Capacity Building Support for Improved Nutrition in Malinao, Aklan,' aligns with the country's national health and development goals and will cover 23 Barangays. Its focus is to reduce the number of malnourished children aged 0-5 years and to support nutritionally-at-risk pregnant and lactating women. Additionally, the program will also empower community health workers to drive behavior change and advocate for improved health and nutrition outcomes, particularly for disadvantaged families.

At the launch Hon. Josephine I. Iquina, Municipal Mayor, Malinao, Tomas Mihal, Adeel Hasan, Tincy George from Glenmark and Dr. Jaime Galvez

This initiative marks Glenmark's first major social responsibility project in the Philippines. It underscores the company's commitment to global health solutions under its guiding core belief: 'Healthy Children are the Foundation of a Healthier World.' For this program, Glenmark and HFI are collaborating with local government offices, including the Municipal Health Office, Municipal Social Welfare Development and the Municipal Agriculture Office, to ensure seamless implementation. The long-term goal is to scale these efforts beyond Malinao to other underserved areas, impacting even more communities in need.

Speaking at the launch, Hon. Josephine I. Iquina, Municipal Mayor, Malinao said, "The fight against malnutrition requires a collective effort, and we appreciate Glenmark's commitment to improving nutrition and health outcomes in vulnerable communities. This initiative is a vital step in ensuring that mothers and children receive the nutrition they need while strengthening local capacity for long-term impact. By working with partners like Health Futures Foundation and the local government, Glenmark is playing a crucial role in advancing our national health agenda."

Tomas Mihal, Vice President and Regional Business Head - Asia Pacific, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, "At Glenmark, we are proud to launch our first social responsibility project in the Philippines. The initiative aims to create sustainable solutions that address the root causes of malnutrition. By combining immediate support with long-term capacity building, we aim to empower local communities and health systems to break the cycle of malnutrition."

Adeel Hasan, Country Manager - Philippines, Glenmark Philippines Inc. said, "Addressing child malnutrition and maternal health is essential for Philippines' development. By partnering with local government and HFI, we ensure that our intervention is tailored to the community needs, creating lasting benefits for Filipino families."

Dr. Jaime Galvez Tan, Chairman of Health Futures Foundation, Inc., said, "This program is more than providing immediate aid; it is about empowering communities to take charge of their own health. Through nutrition gardening, training health workers, and fostering local leadership, we are laying the foundation for a healthier, more resilient future for the Philippines."

The project's structure is centered on three key interventions and aims to impact nearly 25,000 beneficiaries through:

Dietary supplementation: Distributing nutrient-rich meal packs to stunted children and undernourished pregnant and lactating women, ensuring they receive essential nutrients for healthy development. Nutrition gardening: Equipping families with the knowledge and resources to grow their own vegetables and fruits, improving food security and promoting self-sufficiency. Capacity-building: Training local health workers to enhance their ability to educate families on maternal and child nutrition, safe motherhood, and hygiene practices.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research–led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies ranked by Pharmaceutical Sales in 2023; while Generics Bulletin places it in the Top 50 Generics and biosimilar companies ranked by sales in 2024. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted over 3.3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions.

For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com.

About Health Futures Foundation, Inc.

Health Futures Foundation, Inc. (HFI) is a non-stock, non-profit, non-government organization involved in the design and management of health and social development projects/programs in marginalized communities in the Philippines. HFI envisions "marginalized Filipino communities and vulnerable population groups achieve and sustain optimum health and development". Its mission is "to empower marginalized sectors and lend technical assistance to local governments in achieving access, quality, and equity in health and development through actual and virtual communities of wellness". Since 1998, HFI has implemented more than 85 projects all over the Philippines including community-based health and wellness programs, design and management of community training programs, health sector reviews, health policy analysis, health planning and programming, health emergency response, qualitative health research and assessment, and health governance.

For more information, visit www.healthfuturesfoundation.com

