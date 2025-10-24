Glean Technologies is recognized as a Progressive Company by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glean Technologies has been recognized as a Progressive company in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market on the 360Quadrants platform, powered by MarketsandMarkets. Players in this category typically have an established product portfolio and a strong global presence. Moreover, they possess a strong legacy of research and business collaborations with prominent industry stakeholders.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the field of technology that enables machines to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as understanding language, recognizing images, making decisions, or learning from experience. In today's market, AI isn't a futuristic concept; it's a practical engine driving innovation across industries. From voice assistants and customer service chatbots to predictive analytics, personalized recommendations, and self-driving systems, AI powers tools that learn, adapt, and improve over time. The AI market spans software, hardware, and services and it is reshaping sectors like healthcare, finance, retail, transportation, education, and manufacturing on a global scale.

The AI market is driven by a convergence of factors reshaping how businesses and societies operate. The explosion of data from digital interactions, sensors, and connected devices creates vast opportunities for AI to analyze, predict, and automate decisions faster than humans. Growing demand for efficiency and personalization pushes companies to adopt AI for smarter customer service, supply chain optimization, and process automation. Advances in computing power and cloud infrastructure have made AI more accessible and scalable. Additionally, the need to address talent shortages and enhance workforce productivity fuels AI integration across industries. Governments worldwide are also prioritizing AI through policies and investments to boost innovation and maintain competitive advantage. Together, these drivers accelerate AI adoption globally, positioning it as a critical technology that transforms economies, industries, and everyday life.

Glean Technologies positions itself uniquely within the AI market as a pioneering force in enterprise search and agentic knowledge management, transforming how organizations access and utilize their internal information.

Founded by former Google search engineers, Glean leverages AI to deliver a seamless, unified search, assistant, and AI agent experience that integrates disparate workplace data ranging from emails and documents to chat platforms, in addition to web data, into a single, intuitive interface.

The company's strategy centers on enhancing productivity by reducing time spent hunting for information, while ensuring data security and respecting organizational permissions. Glean's distinctiveness lies in its ability to combine natural language understanding with contextual awareness, making complex corporate data instantly discoverable and actionable. With a growing global footprint that includes a significant presence in the United States and India, Glean stands out as a critical enabler of digital transformation, empowering businesses worldwide to harness the full value of their knowledge assets in an increasingly data-driven environment.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation with primary respondents and comparison of key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, and distributors, along with secondary research such as product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player with respect to various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Cybersecurity and Legal AI.

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.Banga@MarketsandMarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg