Glaucoma Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate at a CAGR of 6.88% During the Study Period [2018-2030], Asserts DelveInsight

The Glaucoma market size shall enlarge due to the launch of upcoming therapies, advanced antiglaucoma medications, and patient-friendly dosage regimes

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Glaucoma Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Glaucoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Glaucoma market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Glaucoma market report also proffers an analysis of the current Glaucoma treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the imperative takeaways of the Glaucoma Market Research Report

The approved therapies for Glaucoma include Rocklatan, Rhopressa, Xelpros, EYBELIS Ophthalmic Solution, VYZULTA, TAPCOM/DE-111, GLANATEC, Simbrinza, ZIOPTAN, DuoTrav, TRAVATAN Z, LUMIGAN, Durysta, AILAMIDE, and Aibeta .

. Various pharmaceutical companies such as Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Perrigo Company, Santen Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Sylentis, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Kowa Company, D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Peregrine Ophthalmic , and others have started working towards the development of novel products for this indication.

, and others have started working towards the development of novel products for this indication. The Glaucoma pipeline possesses potential drugs such as PDP-716, PRO-122, Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%, DE-130A (Catioprost), Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054), NCX 470, Bamosiran (SYL040012), ENV515 (Travoprost XR), Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate), Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate/Brimonidine tartrate (K-232), POLAT-001, and others. Some of these products have completed the late clinical stages of development, while others are in ongoing late clinical development stages.

and others. Some of these products have completed the late clinical stages of development, while others are in ongoing late clinical development stages. Among the recently approved therapies, Rocklatan (Aerie Pharma) acquired the highest share in the market in 2019. Another product, by Aerie Pharma, namely Rhopressa, attained the second position, in terms of revenue generation, in its launch year (2018).

acquired the highest share in the market in 2019. Another product, by Aerie Pharma, namely Rhopressa, attained the second position, in terms of revenue generation, in its launch year (2018). Two potential emerging candidates are expected to enter the EU-5 therapeutic market in 2023 and 2025, respectively, namely DE-117 (Santen Pharmaceutical) and NCX 470 (Nicox Ophthalmics).

and respectively, namely and DURYSTA/bimatoprost implant, developed by Allergan, which was recently launched in March 2020 in the US, is the first implant to be approved to treat Glaucoma.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Glaucoma Drug Market Analysis

Glaucoma is a disease that damages the eye's optic nerve. It usually happens when fluid builds up in the front part of the eye. That extra fluid raises the pressure in the eye, damaging the optic nerve. There are two major types of Glaucoma- Primary open-angle Glaucoma (POAG) and Angle-closure/Glaucoma closed-angle Glaucoma/narrow-angle Glaucoma.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness for people over 60 years old. As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed Glaucoma prevalent population in the 7MM was estimated as 10,104,188 cases in 2020, which is expected to increase in the forecast period (2021-2030). A higher percentage of diagnosed Glaucoma prevalence was observed for females than males in all the 7MM countries.

The Glaucoma Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Glaucoma Prevalence

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Glaucoma

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Glaucoma

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation @ Glaucoma Epidemiological Analysis

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market

Prostaglandin analogues, Beta-blockers, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, Miotics, Alpha-2-selective adrenergic agonists, and other treatment regimens remain the mainstay of the Glaucoma therapeutic market. Prostaglandin analogues in the 7MM countries occupy the majority of the current Glaucoma market. However, the medical treatment of Glaucoma has associated side effects, complications, and costs. These treatments have not benefited all patients.

Before the entry of prostaglandins into the Glaucoma market, Beta-blockers were quite famous and popular for the management of Glaucoma. Ocular hypotensive agents other than beta-blockers, such as the alpha2 agonist brimonidine, maybe a more appropriate first-line therapy for ocular hypertension and Glaucoma patients concurrently taking systemic beta-blockers.

Besides the pharmacological treatment measurements, incisional surgery, laser surgery, and supportive medication are also preferred.

A wide variety of topical effective antilaucoma drugs are available today, and a few others in the development stage, represent a significant advancement in ocular therapeutics. Though these topical ophthalmic preparations have reduced the risk of systemic toxicity to quite an extent, their long-term use causes systemic as well as ocular toxicity. Ideal drug candidates for Glaucoma therapy will offer better intraocular pressure (IOP), lower efficacy with fewer side effects, and provide additional means of vision sparing through the direct protection of the optic nerve. Despite new advances and techniques, it is observed that there is medically uncontrolled intraocular pressure. The ideal medication for this is not yet available.

Research on more advanced antiglaucoma medications continues and promises new directions to appear to be the Rho-kinase inhibitors. Several pharmaceutical companies have taken the initiative to develop such drugs. Aerie pharmaceutical is one of the established companies, which is rigorously working towards developing the potent drug candidate. Two of its lead candidates (Rhopressa and Rocklatan) are approved for the management of Glaucoma and results of Phase III clinical trials of both of its product has shown better safety and efficacy.

Since glaucoma is one of the significant causes of blindness, there is a pressing need for a better understanding of the pharmacology of the disease, causing the Glaucoma pharmaceutical market to evolve. In the past few years, many drugs have been approved for glaucoma or open-angle glaucoma. Apart from that, numerous pipeline products are under development for Glaucoma. Products such as Vyzulta, Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa, Rocklatan/Roclanda, Xelpros, and DURYSTA (bimatoprost implant) are some of the potential latest approved products. Vyzulta, Rhopressa/Rhokiinsa, and Rocklatan/Roclanda are all ophthalmic solutions, whereas DURYSTA is the first dissolvable implant approved for glaucoma. The therapies with a novel mechanism of action are expected to enter the Glaucoma market. With their estimated approval, the market is expected to increase.

Glaucoma Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC)

PRO-122: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V.

DE-130A (Catioprost): Santen Pharmaceutical

Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054): Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma

Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate/Brimonidine tartrate (K-232): Kowa Company/D.Western Therapeutics Institute

And several others.

Scope of the Glaucoma Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Glaucoma Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Glaucoma Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Glaucoma: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC), Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., Perrigo Company, Santen Pharmaceutical, Ono Pharmaceutical, Nicox Ophthalmics, Sylentis, Envisia Therapeutics, Ocuphire Pharma, Kowa Company, D.Western Therapeutics Institute, Peregrine Ophthalmic, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Glaucoma Treatment Market Size

Table of Contents

1 Glaucoma Key Insights 2 Glaucoma Report Introduction 3 Glaucoma Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Glaucoma 5 Glaucoma Disease Background and Overview 6 Treatment Algorithm for Open-Angle Glaucoma 7 Treatment for Glaucoma 8 Glaucoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 The United States 8.2 EU5 Countries 8.2.1 Germany 8.2.2 France 8.2.3 Italy 8.2.4 Spain 8.2.5 The United Kingdom 8.3 Japan 9 Organizations contributing towards Open-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) 10 Glaucoma Patient Journey 11 Case Reports 12 Glaucoma Marketed Drugs 12.1 Rocklatan: Aerie Pharmaceuticals 12.2 Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals 12.3 Xelpros (latanoprost ophthalmic emulsion) 0.005%: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited 12.4 Eybelis Ophthalmic Solution 0.002% (DE-117, Omidenepag isopropyl): Santen Pharmaceutical/Ube Industries 12.5 Vyzulta: Bausch and Lomb 12.6 Tapcom/DE-111 (Tafluprost/timolol maleate): Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. 12.7 Glanatec: D.Western Therapeutics Institute (DWTI)/Kowa LTD. 12.8 Simbrinza (brinzolamide/brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic suspension) 1%/0.2%: Alcon Research 12.9 Zioptan (tafluprost): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. 12.10 DuoTrav PQ (travoprost/timolol): Novartis/Alcon Research 12.11 Travatan Z (travoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.004%: Alcon Research, a Novartis company 12.12 Lumigan 0.01% (bimatoprost ophthalmic solution): Allergan 12.13 Durysta (Bimatoprost SR): Allergan 12.14 AILAMIDE: Senju Pharmaceuticals 12.15 Aibeta: Senju Pharmaceuticals 13 Glaucoma Emerging Therapies 13.1 PDP-716: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Limited (SPARC) 13.2 PRO-122: Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V. 13.3 Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%: Perrigo Company 13.4 DE-130A (Catioprost): Santen Pharmaceutical 13.5 Sepetaprost (DE-126/ONO-9054): Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical 13.6 NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics 13.7 Bamosiran (SYL040012): Sylentis 13.8 ENV515 (Travoprost XR): Envisia Therapeutics 13.9 Nyxol (Phentolamine Mesylate): Ocuphire Pharma 13.10 Ripasudil hydrochloride hydrate/Brimonidine tartrate (K-232): Kowa Company/D.Western Therapeutics Institute 13.11 POLAT-001: Peregrine Ophthalmic 14 7MM Glaucoma Market Analysis 14.1 The United States Glaucoma Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Glaucoma Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.3 Japan Glaucoma Market Size 15 KOL Views 16 Glaucoma Market Drivers 17 Glaucoma Market Barriers 18 Glaucoma SWOT Analysis 19 Unmet Needs 20 Reimbursement 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Glaucoma Market Share Report

View Related Reports

DelveInsight's Glaucoma - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Glaucoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Glaucoma Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Glaucoma market.

DelveInsight's Open-Angle Glaucoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology. The companies involved in Open-Angle Glaucoma Market are Allergan, Laboratorios Sophia, Nicox Ophthalmics, and many others.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma (POAG) Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis of the market listing Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Epidemiology, Drug therapies, and pipeline for the disease.

Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast-2025 report delivers an in-depth understanding of Glaucoma Drainage Devices.

Open-Angle Glaucoma Global API Manufacturers, Marketed and Phase III Drugs Landscape, 2020 " report by DelveInsight offers comprehensive insights on marketed and Phase III products for Open-Angle Glaucoma.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP