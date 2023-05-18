Glaucoma Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates as 45+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Developing Drugs for the Market Entry

The glaucoma pipeline and clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights on ongoing research, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

Key Takeaways from the Glaucoma Competitive Landscape Report

Over 45+ glaucoma companies are evaluating 50+ glaucoma drugs in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the glaucoma market would significantly increase market revenue.

glaucoma companies are evaluating glaucoma drugs in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the glaucoma market would significantly increase market revenue. Key glaucoma companies such as Santen Pharmaceuticals, Visiox Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, pH Pharma, Omikron Italia, Tarsier Pharma, TearClear, Laboratoires Thea, EMS, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, HK inno.N, VivaVision Biotech, Qlaris Bio, Future Medicine, PolyActiva Pty Ltd, Theratocular Biotek, Whitecap Biosciences, JeniVision, AbbVie, Noveome Biotherapeutics, and others are evaluating new glaucoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new glaucoma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising glaucoma pipeline therapies such as DE-130A, PDP-716, NCX 470, PHP-201 , Citicoline, TRS01, TC-002, T4032, Bremen , POLAT 001, Nyxol, IN-A010, VVN539, QLS-101, FM 101, PA5108, TO-O-1001, WB-007, JV-GL1, AGN-193408 SR, ST266, and others are under different phases of glaucoma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of glaucoma clinical trials. In December 2022 , Visiox Pharma announced that it had received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the agency had completed its filing review and accepted for filing the New Drug Application (NDA) for PDP-716 (0.35% brimonidine tartrate) for the treatment of glaucoma.

announced that it had received notification from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the agency had completed its filing review and accepted for filing the New Drug Application (NDA) for PDP-716 (0.35% brimonidine tartrate) for the treatment of glaucoma. In October 2022 , Essex Biotechnology Ltd announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Essex Bioinvestment Ltd had secured (i) a patent and know-how license agreement; and (ii) a patent assignment deed in relation to SkQ1, an active pharmaceutical ingredient from Mitotech S.A. Under these Agreements, Mitotech grants Essex Bioinvestment worldwide rights (excluding Armenia , Belarus , Kazakhstan , Kyrgyzstan , and Russia ) and interests in SkQ1, transferable and irrevocable, in the field of ophthalmology exclusively.

announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Essex Bioinvestment Ltd had secured (i) a patent and know-how license agreement; and (ii) a patent assignment deed in relation to SkQ1, an active pharmaceutical ingredient from Mitotech S.A. Under these Agreements, Mitotech grants Essex Bioinvestment worldwide rights (excluding , , , , and ) and interests in SkQ1, transferable and irrevocable, in the field of ophthalmology exclusively. On October 6, 2022 , Santen Pharmaceutical announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted the Santen filing for reviewing the marketing authorization application for the use of STN1013001 for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The marketing authorization application is based on a clinical package that includes positive results from a Phase III clinical trial conducted in Europe and Asia – a non-inferiority trial of STN1013001.

announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted the Santen filing for reviewing the marketing authorization application for the use of STN1013001 for the lowering of intraocular pressure (IOP) in open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The marketing authorization application is based on a clinical package that includes positive results from a Phase III clinical trial conducted in and – a non-inferiority trial of STN1013001. In September 2022 , TearClear announced that the company's lead product, TC-002 (latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005%), met the primary and all secondary endpoints in the CLEAR Phase III pivotal trial. With these results, TearClear plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2023.

announced that the company's lead product, TC-002 (latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005%), met the primary and all secondary endpoints in the CLEAR Phase III pivotal trial. With these results, TearClear plans to file a New Drug Application (NDA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2023. In May 2022 , Qlaris Bio, Inc., announced results from QC-201, a first-in-human, Phase 2 clinical trial of QLS-101, the Company's investigational therapy for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in the treatment of glaucoma. Study findings demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for QLS-101, including no evidence of hyperemia (eye redness) and a positive efficacy signal, in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) or ocular hypertension.

announced results from QC-201, a first-in-human, Phase 2 clinical trial of QLS-101, the Company's investigational therapy for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in the treatment of glaucoma. Study findings demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile for QLS-101, including no evidence of hyperemia (eye redness) and a positive efficacy signal, in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) or ocular hypertension. In December 2021 , Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd. announced that it had entered into an agreement with Visiox Pharma LLC (Visiox) to grant exclusive worldwide rights (except for India and Greater China ) for the development and commercialization of PDP-716 and SDN-037. Under the terms of the license agreement, SPARC received an upfront payment, milestone payments, and royalties on sales, in addition to 10% equity* in Visiox.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma refers to a group of disorders characterized by distinctive cupping of the optic disc and associated visual field abnormalities caused by retinal ganglion cell death. It is a progressive disorder that is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in the globe. Open-angle glaucoma and narrow-angle glaucoma/angle-closure glaucoma are the two major types of glaucoma. In both cases, the "angle" refers to the drainage angle within the eye, which governs the outflow of the watery fluid produced within the eye.

Most people with glaucoma do not notice symptoms until they lose their vision. As glaucoma destroys the optic nerve fibers, tiny blind patches may form. These specks typically appear on the side or in the peripheral vision. Many people do not detect blind spots until considerable optic nerve damage has occurred. Blindness can occur if the entire nerve is damaged. Although there is no cure for glaucoma, early glaucoma treatment can frequently prevent more damage and preserve vision. Glaucoma is treated with various methods, including medications (typically eye drops), laser treatment, and surgery.

Glaucoma Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

Nicox Ophthalmics is actively developing NCX 470, a novel, second-generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog. NCX-470 may benefit glaucoma patients by a mechanism other than IOP reduction, most notably by improving ocular perfusion. Preliminary research indicates that if approved, NCX-470's dual mechanistic approach (nitric oxide donation and prostaglandin F2 activity) could make it the most effective single-agent glaucoma therapy in terms of IOP-lowering efficacy. The medication is currently in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

TRS01: Tarsier Pharma

TRS01, developed by Tarsier, is a potent, fast-acting immunomodulator administered as eye drops for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma, which is considered an end-stage uveitis condition. Once a patient has uveitis plus glaucoma (uveitic glaucoma), the only effective therapy for active inflammation, steroids, should be avoided due to the negative effects of hastening glaucoma and vision loss. TRS01 could thus become the standard of care for uveitic glaucoma. TRS01, an eye drop formulation of TRS, is being developed to treat the signs and symptoms of active uveitis in patients with uveitic glaucoma. TRS01 is now undergoing Phase III testing.

A snapshot of the Glaucoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Glaucoma Drugs Company Phase MoA Latanoprost emulsion Santen SAS Preregistration Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists Brimonidine ophthalmic suspension Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Preregistration Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor agonists NCX 470 Nicox Ophthalmics Phase III Nitric oxide donors TRS01 Tarsier Pharma Phase III Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors; Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists QLS-101 Qlaris Bio Phase II KATP channel modulators PHP-201 Amakem Phase II Rho-associated kinase inhibitors Latanoprost controlled release Peregrine Ophthalmic Phase II Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists Phentolamine Ocuphire Pharma Phase II Alpha 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists; Alpha 2 adrenergic receptor antagonists ST266 Noveome Biotherapeutics Phase I Bone development modulators; Neuron modulators; Paracrine communication modulators; Proto oncogene protein c akt modulators; SIRT1 protein stimulants

Scope of the Glaucoma Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Glaucoma Companies : Santen Pharmaceuticals, Visiox Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, pH Pharma, Omikron Italia, Tarsier Pharma, TearClear, Laboratoires Thea, EMS, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, HK inno.N, VivaVision Biotech, Qlaris Bio, Future Medicine, PolyActiva Pty Ltd, Theratocular Biotek, Whitecap Biosciences, JeniVision, AbbVie, Noveome Biotherapeutics, and others

: Santen Pharmaceuticals, Visiox Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, pH Pharma, Omikron Italia, Tarsier Pharma, TearClear, Laboratoires Thea, EMS, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Ocuphire Pharma, HK inno.N, VivaVision Biotech, Qlaris Bio, Future Medicine, PolyActiva Pty Ltd, Theratocular Biotek, Whitecap Biosciences, JeniVision, AbbVie, Noveome Biotherapeutics, and others Key Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies : DE-130A, PDP-716, NCX 470, PHP-201 , Citicoline, TRS01, TC-002, T4032, Bremen , POLAT 001, Nyxol, IN-A010, VVN539, QLS-101, FM 101, PA5108, TO-O-1001, WB-007, JV-GL1, AGN-193408 SR, ST266, and others

: DE-130A, PDP-716, NCX 470, , Citicoline, TRS01, TC-002, T4032, , POLAT 001, Nyxol, IN-A010, VVN539, QLS-101, FM 101, PA5108, TO-O-1001, WB-007, JV-GL1, AGN-193408 SR, ST266, and others Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive drugs assessment, Unmet Needs

Table of Contents

1. Glaucoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Glaucoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Glaucoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Glaucoma Marketed Drugs 4.1. DURYSTA: Allergan 5. Glaucoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Glaucoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Glaucoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics 8. Glaucoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. QLS-101: Qlaris Bio 9. Glaucoma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics 10. Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Glaucoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Unmet Needs 14. Glaucoma Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix

