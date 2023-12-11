Glass Fiber Market to Reach $34.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global glass fiber market has experienced growth due to several factors such as growing demand from the construction industry is a significant consumer of glass fibers, particularly for reinforcing concrete.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Glass Fiber Market by Type (S glass fiber, C glass fiber, E/ECR glass fiber, and others); by application, (insulation, filtration media, reinforcements, optical fibers, and others); and by end use industry (aerospace, transportation, building and construction, electrical and electronics, and others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global glass fiber market was valued at $20.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $34.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The automotive and aerospace sectors often use glass fiber composites to reduce weight while maintaining strength. The demand for glass fibers could see growth with a continued focus on lightweight materials in these industries for fuel efficiency and performance. However, the high investment costs associated with glass fibers hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, increase in use of glass fiber in the building and construction industry offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the glass fiber market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $20.9 billion Market Size in 2032 $34.8 billion CAGR 5.3 % No. of Pages in Report 400 Segments Covered Type, application, end use industry, and region Drivers Robust demand from building and construction industry Increase in the demand from aerospace industry Opportunity Increase in demand for glass fiber from the automotive industry Restraint Low weight and environmental impact

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the glass fiber market

The Russia - Ukraine war had several potential impacts on the glass fiber market, both in the region and globally. Supply chain disruptions and increases in demand can lead to price volatility in the glass fiber market. Shortages are expected to drive prices higher, impacting businesses that rely on these products for moisture control in various industries. Geopolitical tensions resulting from the conflict could lead to uncertainties in international trade and investment. Businesses might become hesitant to enter new markets or make long-term commitments, potentially affecting the growth of the glass fiber market in certain regions.

The ongoing conflict resulted in the imposition of trade restrictions and sanctions on Russia , limiting its ability to export glass fiber and other related products. This created opportunities for other global players to fill the gap in the market but also led to increased competition and uncertainties in international trade dynamics. The conflict diverted resources and attention away from R&D in the glass fiber sector within the region. Economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks discourage investment in innovative technologies and sustainable solutions, impacting the long-term growth and progress of the industry.

The E/ECR glass fiber segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

On the basis of type, the E/ECR glass fiber segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global glass fiber market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that Fire safety regulations and standards have become more stringent, especially in applications such as automotive, construction, and electronics. As a result, manufacturers have increasingly used flame retardants to meet these regulatory requirements. Heightened awareness of fire safety, especially in public spaces, has led to a surge in demand for flame-retardant rubber materials, such as building materials, cables, and automotive components. However, the S glass fiber segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The insulation segment is expected to lead the trial by 2032

On the basis of application, the insulation segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global glass fiber market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact Increase in global awareness of energy conservation and the implementation of energy efficiency regulations in construction and industrial sectors drive the demand for insulation materials. Glass fibers are used as reinforcements in insulation products to enhance thermal performance. Growth in construction and building activities across the globe often leads to increased demand for insulation materials. However, the optical fibers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The building and construction segment is expected to lead the trial by 2032

On the basis of end use industry, the building and construction segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global Glass fiber market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Glass fibers exhibit excellent electrical insulation properties. They are used in the manufacturing of electrical insulating materials such as laminates, tapes, and sheets, providing insulation against electrical currents. Glass fiber-reinforced composites are commonly used in the production of PCBs. Glass fiber-reinforced epoxy laminates are widely employed as substrates for PCBs due to their excellent dimensional stability, mechanical strength, and electrical insulation properties. Glass fiber-reinforced plastics (GFRP) are used in the fabrication of electronic enclosures and housing components. However, the transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for half of the global glass fiber market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. China is a global manufacturing hub, and its rapid industrialization and infrastructure development have driven the demand for materials such as glass fiber. The manufacturing sector uses glass fiber for various applications, including automotive components and construction materials. India has been investing in renewable energy projects, and the role of glass fiber in the wind energy sector supports the growth of the industry.

Johns Manville

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global glass fiber market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

