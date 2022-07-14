Glass Container Market to Remain Favourably Influenced from the Stringent Regulations Against Plastic Usage - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Owing to Increased Alcohol Consumption Flourishing Sales Have Been Anticipated in Glass Container Market. Amber glass containers are more preferred because they offer protection against UV radiation. In the coming years the demand for clear glass containers is expected to rise at a higher rate

NEWARK, Del., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass containers are a form of glass packaging that is highly preferred by customers owing to their ability to preserve the taste and flavor of the products inside. Due to some remarkable changes such as user-friendly, lightweight, and decreased logistics costs have flourished sales in the glass container market.

The unique features of glass, such as chemical durability, optical properties, transparency, and low cost ensure its continued success over the years. Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights into key factors driving demand for glass containers. The report tracks the global sales of glass containers in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the beverage industry in general, and glass containers in particular.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-935

Key Takeaways

The alcoholic beverage industry has a strong influence on the glass container market since a majority of manufacturers sell alcoholic drinks filled in glass bottles.

Alcoholic drinks comprise one of the most lucrative segments within the beverages industry, accounting for a higher market share in terms of volume in comparison to other end-use applications.

The development of innovative and lightweight products with attractive designs and vibrant color combinations at lower production costs have remained a key growth enabler.

Demand for glass is augmented by the strong growth evident in the luxury packaging world, particularly in liquor and cosmetics.

The luxury packaging market is gaining traction across the globe. Key market participants are introducing various luxury packaging products to increase their product line and market share.

The U.S. will remain one of the most lucrative markets throughout the course of the forecast period. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), nearly 85.6% of people aged 18 years or above consume alcohol at some point in their lifetime.

Due to an increase in alcoholic beverage consumption, Germany is expected to remain one of the highly lucrative markets for glass containers.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-935

Competitive Landscape

Ardagh Group S.A, Amcor Plc, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd, Owens-Illinois, Inc., Saverglass Group, BA Glass, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Nampak Ltd, Wiegand-Glas, Vidrala S.A. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

It is estimated that the glass container market will welcome new entrants in the coming years, due to an increase in consumer preference for environment friendly products. Soon, multinationals and other established players in the market are likely to focus on expansion. Besides this, the focus on expansion will continue to increase through the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/container-glass-market

More Insights into the Glass Container Market

FMI has projected the U.S. to remain one of the most lucrative markets throughout the course of the forecast period. According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), nearly 85.6% of people aged 18 years or above reported consuming alcohol at some point in their lifetime. With alcohol consumption forecast to rise consistently, the demand for glass containers is expected to increase in response.

Due to an increase in alcoholic beverage consumption, Germany is expected to remain one of the highly lucrative markets for glass containers. As per the American Addiction Centers, Inc. (AAC), an average citizen in Germany consumes 11.3 liters of alcohol in a year while the global average is 8.9 liters.

Owing to the COVID impact there has been a surge in demand for glass containers like ampoules, vials, bottles, and others in China. The demand rose further with a high number of COVID-19 cases. The rise in the demand for glass containers is influenced by various factors.

Glass containers being one of the most preferred packaging formats for luxury items like perfume, cosmetics, and others find increasing demand within France's booming cosmetics and perfumery packaging sector.

As per British Soft Drinks Association, glass accounted for nearly 7% of the total soft drink packaging formats in 2019. However, when it comes to alcoholic beverages, this share for glass packaging reaches 80% of the total packaging formats used for the packaging of alcoholic beverages.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-935

Key segments

Product Type

Glass Bottle

Sauce / Syrup Bottle



French Square Bottle



Boston Rounds Bottle



Glass Jug



Others (Rio rounds, woozy bottles, pill packer etc.)

Glass Jar

Mason Jar



Hexagonal Glass Jar



Paragon Glass Jar



Straight Sided Jar



Others (Facet jar, tempered round jar, etc.)

Glass Vial

Food Grade Vial



Pharma Grade Vial

Candle Glass Container

Color

Amber Glass Container

Blue Glass Container

Clear Glass Container

Frosted Glass Container

Other Coloured Glass Container

End-Use Industry

Cosmetics & Perfumes

Perfumes



Color Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food Packaging

Generic Food Packaging



Specialty Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Alcoholic Beverages



Non Alcoholic Beverages

Other Products

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/935

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Global Glass Containers Market Demand Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

4.1. Historical Market Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, 2016-2020

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tonnes) Projections, 2021-2031

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Glass Containers Market - Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis, By Product type

5.2. Pricing Break-up

TOC continued..!

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Packaging Domain Related Research Reports:

Thin Wall Glass Container Market Size - Thin Wall Glass Container market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Glass Pasteur Pipettes Market Shares - Glass Pasteur Pipettes are generally used in chemical laboratory, research and development department of any industry, for quality control and assessment, pathology and any analytical work which includes testing and handling of chemicals.

Container Liner Market Trends - The container liners market will register positive growth through 2021, with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 839 Mn in 2021. FMI projects container liners sales to increase at 4.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Container Stacking Machine Market Forecast - The global container stacking machine market and some of the key factors which are highlighted are end to end service offering by container stacking machine market which makes it a stand out point of differentiation.

Container Mouth Inner Seal Market Growth - Container mouth inner seal come in particularly handy while packaging of fluids, as they guarantee spill proof containment of the packaged content. The container mouth inner seal must be torn in order to open the container to use the product.

Glass Bottles Market Demand - The glass bottles market worth will reach US$37.1 Bn in 2021, as per Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis. Overall glass bottles sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021 and 2031

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper on Intelligent Packaging for Circular Economy published in collaboration with Graham Packaging and Avery Dennison

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/container-glass-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights