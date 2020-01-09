Gladskin Launches in USA - Micreos Scaling up to Deliver Award Winning Technology Worldwide

Micreos scaling up to deliver award winning technology worldwide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch biotechnology company Micreos is launching its Gladskin brand in the United States. With this step, the company reinforces its commitment to make its technology, set to replace antibiotics, available globally. Chosen as Europe's most impactful innovation of 2018, last year alone Gladskin products helped over 100.000 Europeans suffering from eczema, acne and rosacea. For many of them the endolysin-technology has been life-changing, often within days. Now 30 million Americans with eczema stand to benefit.

Gladskin US has been ramping up operations, to bring its patented science to the US. "Understanding the frustrations that most people with eczema go through every day, and the endless efforts they put forth to find a safe and effective treatment, we're excited to finally bring our technology to the US," says Skyler Stein, President of Gladskin USA. Later this year Gladskin's acne product will also be introduced in the US.

World's first microbiome-friendly alternative to antibiotics

Our skin microbiome comprises billions of 'good bacteria', essential for healthy skin. However, some bacteria - such as Staphylococcus aureus - can cause irritation, flares and outbreaks. Antibiotics do not distinguish between bad and good bacteria, and their use induces resistance and causes side effects. With Micreos' endolysin-technology, for the first time it is possible to kill only the bad bacteria, while leaving the good ones intact. This enables a completely new approach to dealing with inflammatory skin problems, says dermatologist Dr. Peter Lio, Scientific Advisory Board member for the American National Eczema Association: "Be it a baby with the most delicate, sensitive skin or an adult with thick, leathery skin from a lifetime of inflammation and damage, Gladskin is going to help rebalance the microbiome, and it's not going to cause damage because it's preservative-free. This is not something I can say about any other product on the market."

Pharmaceutical products in the pipeline

Micreos-CEO Mark Offerhaus: "The US launch is part of Micreos' mission to help as many as possible as soon as possible and replace antibiotics, step by step. With new satellites in New York, Hamburg and Stockholm, increased manufacturing capacity in The Netherlands and a new, state-of-the-art R&D Campus in Switzerland, we're taking quantum leaps." Based on its endolysin technology, the company's clinical development program includes products for atopic dermatitis, for MRSA in wound infections and against a form of skin cancer associated with excessive colonization by particular bacteria.

About Micreos

Micreos develops technology targeted antibacterial technology set to replace antibiotics. The company runs its own production and R&D centers in Bilthoven, Wageningen and Zurich. It collaborates with ETH Zurich and numerous medical and technology centers. Under the Gladskin brand the company markets a range of OTC products for inflammatory skin conditions. Under the Phageguard brand Micreos Food Safety produces several FDA-approved phage products against Listeria, Salmonella and E. coli.

Websites: www.micreos.com, www.gladskin.com, www.phageguard.com

Press Contact: Melanie Stinn (m.stinn@micreos.com): +49-151-2126-1437

