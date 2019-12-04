GL Brands Implements Priority Cannabis ERP for High Quality Hemp Consumer Products

ROCKAWAY, New Jersey, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Software Ltd. ("Priority"), a leading global provider of business management solutions, today announced that GL Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: FRLF), a multi-national consumer packaged goods company serving the global hemp and CBD markets, has implemented Priority Cannabis ERP, a comprehensive seed-to-sale ERP software solution, to effectively manage the entire plant lifecycle – growing, processing, distributing, and selling cannabis-based products.

Based in Texas and Colorado, GL Brands is a global house of brands delivering farm-to-bottle purity with cGMP-processed formulas in its development of hemp products of unparalleled quality and safety. The Company's portfolio of industry-compliant products is cultivated by strategic farming partners from over 100 acres of certified organic Colorado hemp, processed in multiple GMP manufacturing facilities, and sold in major retail chains and across multi-national distribution channels. GL Brands products include, topicals, tinctures, vapables, soft gels and sparkling beverages, all developed to promote greater wellness, balance and longevity.

A single platform to optimize workflow and increase productivity across the entire value chain, Priority Cannabis ERP enables GL Brands to manage and control every stage in the plant lifecycle – from cultivation, extraction, packaging, batch tracking and lot manufacturing, to packaged products ready for distribution and sales. To ensure compliant growing processes, seed-to-sale reporting, record keeping and accounting, the Company uses the system's detailed Bill of Materials (BOM), with support for purchase planning, requisitions, delivery scheduling, warehouse management, shipments, contracts, and billing. With Priority ERP, GL Brands has automated its entire workflow utilizing data analytics, and API and Internet of Things (IoT) data integration. Further, Priority's mobile ERP capabilities enable managers and teams to access real-time crop and plot data from a convenient, easy-to-use Priority app, from any mobile device.

Backed by Priority Software's reputation as a leading global ERP software provider and experts in the pharmaceuticals and agriculture markets, Priority developed its seed-to-sale Cannabis ERP solution to enable customers to grow, process and distribute industry-compliant products, backed by regulation-approved operations. Priority collaborates with experts and consultants from the cannabis industry and works closely with a network of professionals – growers, processors and distributors, whose skill and hands-on experience consistently enhances our offering. Priority Cannabis ERP boasts a customer base that includes leading cannabis growers and producers from around the globe, many of whom have forged the way for the industry in their country, state or region.

"Because of the strict regulatory environment we operate in, it's critical that we invest in dependable technology that enables us to monitor every point of our value chain and demonstrates to our customers, distribution partners and regulators that we are developing safe, high-quality products," said Alex Frias, Co-Founder & Vice President of Finance at GL Brands. "Priority Cannabis ERP enables our supply chain to have an unparalleled view across our entire operations, ensuring that we are maintaining compliance and optimizing workflows at every stage of our value chain. This means going to market with quality products, and significant savings in time, materials and resources. Priority ERP's technology is built to allow flexible capabilities and we've customized it to meet our specific needs as we scale our business."

"As pioneers in the hemp products space, we're proud to provide GL Brands with the tools they need to deliver quality products in a fast-growing global market," said Eran Rozenfeld, Managing Director, Priority Software U.S. "At Priority, we believe that ERP systems should and can be easier to use, easier to implement, and easier to maintain and enhance. This is key for any cannabis grower or producer who wants to increase productivity, and ensure safe and reliable products. The team at GL Brands has proven that this can be done – and done well."

Priority Software will be showcasing Priority Cannabis ERP at MJBizCon, the largest gathering of cannabis business professionals in the world, December 11-13, 2019, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Booth C1063

