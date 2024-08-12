Giza Arabia Expands Portfolio with Majority Stake Acquisition of Logical Applications for Business Solutions (LABS)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giza Arabia, a subsidiary of Giza Systems and owned by solutions by stc, the leading enabler of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia, announces its successful acquisition of a majority stake in LABS (Logical Applications for Business Applications Co.), the preeminent SAP Gold Partner in the Middle East. This strategic move represents a significant leap forward in Giza Arabia's growth strategy and solutions.

Renowned for its expertise in delivering SAP solutions to organizations of all sizes across diverse industries, LABS will now operate as an integral part of Giza Arabia's expanding operations. This acquisition strengthens Giza Arabia's position as a digital transformation enabler, enhancing its ability to cater to the evolving needs of clients seeking seamless digital transformation journeys while showcasing its commitment to innovation and market expansion.

Osama Sorour, CEO of Giza Systems, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome LABS into the Giza Systems family. Their distinguished track record as a SAP Gold Partner perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative and impactful solutions to our clients. This acquisition expands our market presence in key regions such as KSA and Egypt, complements our offerings, and ensures that we continue to support our clients' digital transformation journeys."

Mahmoud Deyab, CEO at LABS, said, "Collaborating with Giza Arabia opens up exciting prospects for LABS and our clients. We are confident that this strategic alliance will empower us to deliver even greater value and innovation to our customers, leveraging our combined strengths in SAP solutions and digital transformation."

Headquartered in Jeddah and operating across KSA, Egypt, Bahrain and UAE, LABS brings over 10 years of experience in assisting organizations in identifying, acquiring, implementing, servicing, supporting, and optimizing SAP solutions tailored to their specific needs. With a comprehensive suite of SAP Business Management Applications, Business Profitability & Growth Analytics, Enterprise Mobility, and Database & Technology-related services, LABS contributes significantly to enhancing Giza Arabia's capabilities to better support clients and expand its market reach.

The partnership with LABS opens doors for exploring new sectors and customer segments, particularly in the government sector in KSA, while enabling Giza Arabia to leverage their combined expertise to provide customers with comprehensive 360 degrees solutions encompassing SAP and cloud technologies. Through the implementation of the renowned SAP Analytics Cloud across all clients' SAP and non-SAP systems, Giza Arabia aims to deliver real-time insights, empowering clients to make data-driven decisions and drive greater efficiency and growth.

This strategic partnership not only underscores Giza Arabia's commitment to innovation and market expansion but also highlights solutions by stc's pivotal role as a driving force in the digital transformation landscape in Saudi Arabia.

About Logical Applications for Business Solutions – LABS



Logical Applications for Business Solutions (LABS) is a leading SAP Partner and a certified SAP Partner Center of Expertise (PCOE) specializing in providing innovative digital transformation solutions to businesses across the MENA region. With a team of over 100 highly skilled SAP consultants across the entire suite of SAP solutions. Their unwavering commitment to excellence has earned them numerous awards and glowing client testimonials and a proven track record of success, LABS is dedicated to helping clients achieve their business goals through the power of technology.

For more information, please visit: https://www.labs-is.com/home/en.

About Giza Arabia

Giza Arabia is a subsidiary of Giza Systems, the leading digital transformation enabler and systems integrator in the MEA region. It designs and deploys industry-specific technology solutions for asset-intensive industries such as the Telecoms, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Smart Mobility and other market sectors. Giza Arabia helps its clients streamline their operations and businesses through their portfolio of solutions, managed services, and consultancy practice. Giza Arabia's team of over 600 professionals present in the KSA, and serving over 3 countries, is part of Giza Systems team of 2,400 professionals spread throughout the MEA region with anchor offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Kampala and New Jersey, allowing the Company to service an ever-increasing client base in over 25 countries.

In 2022, Giza Systems Group was acquired by solutions by stc.

For more information, please visit: https://gizaarabia.com.

About solutions by stc

solutions by stc is the Kingdom's leading enabler of digital transformation and the number one IT service provider in the Kingdom, enabling the public and private sectors to transform, reach and scale into a new digital age.

solutions by stc provides clients integrated technology solutions through a broad portfolio that enhances their day-to-day operations. Its core ICT services are designed to enable, manage and scale businesses.

Solutions launched its operations over decades ago and to date has serviced almost 24,000 clients across 35 cities in Saudi Arabia and in key sectors, including financial services, healthcare and education. solutions by stc has approximately 1,500 employees with over 1,000 certified on key technologies and business domains.

For more information, please visit: https://solutions.com.sa.