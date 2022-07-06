Give the Gift of Breathtaking Photography, Innovative Technology and Eye-catching Design with OPPO's Latest Launches

FIND X5 PRO The Find X5 Series is yet another jewel in the crown of OPPO's innovation and creativity. The Find X5 elevates the series to a whole new level of beauty, redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery, technology and performance.

Bursting with industry-leading highlights, the Find X5 Series boasts a futuristic aesthetic that exudes clean, modern sophistication and world-first imaging experiences. At the heart of the Find X5 Series is MariSilicon X, showcased at OPPO's INNO Day 2021, a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, which overcomes smartphone video capture's greatest challenge - night-time recording. The result is a four times improvement in night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction, making 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, with each frame as clean as a still photo.

This is matched with an incomparable dual flagship IMX766 camera system, unrivalled performance and ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and incredible SUPERVOOC Flash Charging technology

RENO7 PRO

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G features the iconic OPPO Glow glass on its back cover with the Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology for the first time ever in the industry and also boosts the flagship-level 5G performance powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX. Meanwhile, a 12GB+256GB memory, 4500mAh battery and 65W SUPERVOOC TM guarantee an extraordinary, long-lasting and smooth experience. Tying all of these together, the ColorOS 12 creates a convenient and efficient user experience on the smartphone. With features packed into a sleek and light smartphone, Reno7 Pro 5G is the portrait expert designed to help users get the most out of the 5G era.

Powered by the new Flagship Portrait Camera System built around two imaging sensors — the IMX709 and the IMX766 — Reno7 Pro 5G delivers a generational leap in portrait image performance, offering unlimited possibilities in photo and video at the touch of a button.

The A Series

For those looking for an entry level smartphone gift, the OPPO A Series gives users more of everything, so that they can share more of life's possibilities.

A96

A smartphone that was built for everyday life, and whatever comes with it, the OPPO A96 glides through life without collecting marks or fingerprints. Whether on the commute or when going for a run, this phone is safe from scratches. A 5000mAh battery it the power to thrive accompanied with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging speed to give users 50% more power in just 26 minutes.

A76

The smartphone comes equipped with a powerful battery for conquering every day allowing users to stay connected, stay entertained, and never miss a moment. The thin, smooth design catches the eye, but never begs for attention, brushing off finger marks and dirt with ease, sustaining its shiny, valuable look. The OPPO A76 resists scratches and splash water to retain its flawless look and comes with Flexdrop switch smoothly between apps for easy multitasking.

This Eid give the perfect gift, only with OPPO. OPPO smartphones can be purchased from selected retailers across the GCC at the following recommended retail prices:

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

SOURCE OPPO