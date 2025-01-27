Giti to Organise a Close Up of Formula Regional Middle East Championship 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Racers from across the globe prepare to battle for the coveted title in the Middle East's premier motorsport series.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Formula Middle East incorporates two FIA-Certified championships, the Formula Regional and expanded Formula 4 Middle East Championships, and has begun under a single umbrella event organised by International motorsport promoter, Top Speed. This change supports the growth of single-seater competitions in the region, and complements the young driver development initiatives implemented by teams and circuits across the Middle East.

Highlights from Round 1 of the Formula Regional Middle East Championship

The FRMEC and F4ME are set to ignite excitement across the region as talented drivers from around the world converge in the UAE for the season opener. The championship promises to deliver thrilling racing action, cutting-edge cars, and fierce competition.

As a sponsor and official race tire for the championship, Giti has established itself as a prominent player in the world of motorsports, leveraging its advanced tire technology to support a wide range of competitive racing series. Giti provides high-performance tires that enhances performance, speed and safety on the track. This involvement in motorsports showcases the durability, precision, and innovation of products while supporting emerging talent, providing the next generation of drivers with the equipment they need to succeed. Giti continues to strengthen its commitment and its role in pushing the boundaries of tire performance in the fast-paced world of racing.

Motorsports such as car, truck, circuit, and offroad races help Giti gather valuable data that will help push the limits of what tires can do. "It is an honour for Giti to contribute to and witness the growth of the young racers at the 2025 FRMEC and F4ME," commented Ms Shiroo Chia, Deputy General Manager, Rest of World Marketing at Giti Tire, when addressing the importance of these races to Giti. "As these racers climb the ranks to higher levels of races, Giti is also driven to improve our performance and join them at realising higher levels of motorsport excellence."

Giti has planned to set up a display event of a Formula car from 10 to 12 February at the Sanaa Wheel Balance showroom in Abu Dhabi. Participants can look forward to getting up close and personal with team drivers for photo opportunities, and have a closer look around and into an actual Formula race car. Giti will also be organising different challenges and events for participants to gain an understanding of who Giti is and stand a chance to take home some gifts from our giveaways.

Race schedule:

Date Location January 17-19 Yas Marina – Abu Dhabi February 22-23 Yas Marina – Abu Dhabi February 7-9 Autodrome – Dubai February 14-16 Yas Marina – Abu Dhabi February 25-27 Qatar

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziR9OVyM58U