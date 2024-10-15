GITEX GLOBAL 2024: AI revolution unveiled to the world on "AI Super Tuesday"

International exhibitors presented the most groundbreaking innovations helping shape the future of society and industry

"Cybersecurity Day" next up as world's largest and best-rated tech event reaches halfway stage on Wednesday

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of a memorable first day where GITEX GLOBAL 2024 opened the doors for its biggest-ever international edition, the entire global tech ecosystem experienced another action-packed agenda on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Taking place from 14-18 October, GITEX GLOBAL presents a record-breaking edition in its 44th year – welcoming over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, 1,200 investors alongside governments from more than 180 countries.

Day 2 of GITEX GLOBAL 2024 showcased AI breakthough innovations, as global leaders discussed the future AI economy

With five themed days locked in across the 2024 event programme, a technology taking the world by storm was the focal point as "AI Super Tuesday" presented the most groundbreaking innovations helping shape the future of society and industry.

A technology with vast transformative potential

As AI takes centre stage in drug discovery, the world could soon witness the most significant shift in medicine since the advent of modern pharmaceuticals. But with such rapid advancements, a mesmerising Tuesday session – 'The Next Leap in Medicine: Are we on the Edge of a Breakthrough?' – saw experts discuss whether AI transformation is fast approaching or further away than some anticipate.

Dr. Shameer Khader, Global Head and Executive Director – Computational Biology Cluster, Precision Medicine and Computational Biology at global pharmaceutical company Sanofi, gave AI an emphatic endorsement. He said: "Drug discovery on average takes 10-15 years and one project around $1.5-2 billion in cost. Is that something sustainable? The model must change, and we should harness AI capabilities and value across the ecosystem. We should optimise every single process to reduce development costs, streamline the drug discovery lifestyle, and build data disease models and infrastructure."

In a special case study, audiences became acquainted with 'BabyX' – an interactive simulation of a lifelike infant through AI. This virtual animated baby learns and reacts like a human infant with a built-in virtual brain with detailed likeness to that of a human. Functioning through biological AI and an operating system called Brain Language, stimulated neurochemical reactions help BabyX decide how she will react – something that could prove revolutionary in the future AI economy.

Elaborating on the significance of BabyX, Dr. Mark Sagar, its creator who co-founded New Zealand-based Soul Machines, pointed out the defining difference between human and AI intelligence, adding: "As humans, we learn from a young age though exploring the world and experimenting. Play is such a key part of making intelligence open-ended and inventive, but it's one thing what's missing from current AI. If we're ever going to regulate general AI intelligence, we need to build cognitive architecture that yields intelligent behaviour through a comprehensive approach."

A catalyst for forward-facing collaboration

Alongside the profound transformative potential of AI, GITEX GLOBAL's status as a catalyst for collaboration and forward-facing projects was on full display. A number of exciting high-profile partnerships were officially unveiled at the world's largest and best-rated tech event, with one involved KAOUN – the world-leading organiser of business events and trade fairs, leading all GITEX events outside the UAE.

Tuesday saw KAOUN sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Digital Dubai Authority to grow the GITEX ecosystem, support Dubai's internationalisation strategy, and explore new partnership opportunities. Additionally, AWS and e& entered into a $1 billion-plus agreement as part of new strategic alliance to deliver cloud solutions and supporting AI deployment and digital transformation across the region.

Tuesday casts spotlight on AI's cross-sector impact and demands

Elsewhere on the Super AI Tuesday agenda, another applauded show illustrated how high-performance computing is steering humanity's quest for the next generation of aircraft. During 'Quantum Maturation: Introducing The "Quantum Mobility Quest"', companies were urged to move beyond the physical limits of present-day computing today and scale up future-focused solutions to unlock aviation's vast potential.

Isabell Gradert, Vice President of Central Research & Technology, Airbus, Germany, said: "Aviation is embedded in the tapestry of our global-leading industries and is one with the highest computation needs. Quantum computing is seen as the next big gamechanger in the aviation industry and has the potential to solve the most complex aerospace challenges and create a paradigm shift in the way aircrafts are built and flown. This is a very exciting time."

Additionally, audiences familiarised themselves with a wide of services and solutions being showcased by GITEX GLOBAL exhibitors. UAE-based Presight, the region's leading big data analytics company powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), unveiled its Intelli Platform, an AI-powered management and operations platform that lets cities, transport, energy, and infrastructure organisations immediately use Generative AI.

AWS also cast a spotlight on AWS Bedrock, a fully managed service that enables enterprises to easily build, customise, and deploy generative AI applications using foundation models from top AI providers, all through the AWS platform.

GITEX GLOBAL 2024 continues Wednesday as "Cybersecurity Day" welcomes an ensemble cast of thought leaders and experts to explore the emerging threats landscape, counter-infringement strategies, and tools organisations require in an increasingly digital world.

GITEX Editions also presents Intelligent Connectivity with visitors set to explore how industry leaders can bridge digital divides and harness emerging technology to drive innovation and economic growth. The World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit also continues with another star-studded cast of world-renowned experts and innovative minds.

GITEX GLOBAL is seamlessly connecting with the world's largest network of tech events, including GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, GITEX AFRICA Morocco, and GITEX NIGERIA. These events are fostering collaboration and driving innovation to shape the tech landscape of tomorrow.

