Gimme Credit Expands Global High Yield Coverage with Key Analyst Hires

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimme Credit, a leading provider of independent credit research and data, is accelerating its global expansion with the addition of Senior Bond Analysts Danielle Leone and Alessandro Rovelli. These appointments are the latest in an ongoing hiring surge, underscoring the firm's commitment to expanding coverage across investment grade, high yield and emerging markets, while simultaneously developing a suite of innovative new products. The new team members will become part of the company's expanding group of leading analysts, under the guidance of Gimme Credit's Director of Research and co-founder, Carol Levenson.

Danielle Leone – Senior Bond Analyst, US High Yield Corporate Bonds

Leone, a veteran of high yield and convertible bonds with over 25 years of experience, joins as Senior Bond Analyst. She has held senior roles at PaineWebber, Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch, and Angelo Gordon, and most recently co-founded an advisory practice providing private debt and restructuring guidance to underserved companies. Danielle is renowned for her hands-on, collaborative approach and rigorous independent analysis.

Alessandro Rovelli – Senior Bond Analyst, European High Yield Corporate Bonds

Rovelli, an expert in European high yield bonds with more than 25 years of experience across the Healthcare, Auto, Travel, and Capital Goods industries, joins as Senior Bond Analyst. He has held senior positions at Aviva Investors, Deutsche Bank, and UBS, and is recognized for his clear and unbiased approach to credit analysis.

"We are thrilled to be able to enhance our offerings by adding analytical firepower in areas adjacent to our current coverage universe. There are so many new bond issuers in new sectors, and we hope to add value to our clients by being able to react quickly with our trademark unbiased insight and unequivocal investment recommendations," noted Carol Levenson, Director of Research.

Gimme Credit, provides independent corporate bond research and data to aid investors and traders with critical and timely insights into an organization's investment potential. Since 1994, customers have relied on our decisive buy/sell recommendations to provide in-depth guidance when determining which fixed-income securities offer the most opportunity. Gimme Credit's clients include brokerage firms, corporations, financial advisors, investment managers and traders. Company research and news are regularly featured in such esteemed Media as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, FT and more.

