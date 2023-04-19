Gilde Healthcare raises €600 million to invest in healthcare innovation

A balanced mix of international investors commits €600 million to Gilde Healthcare Venture&Growth VI, a transatlantic investment fund

Gilde Healthcare invests in fast growing companies that enable better care at lower cost, supported by its recently appointed Impact Council

In three years' time, Gilde Healthcare raised over €1.5 billion across three funds

UTRECHT, Netherlands, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilde Healthcare today announces a new investment fund with €600 million in commitments: Gilde Healthcare Venture&Growth VI. The new fund focuses on fast growing companies developing solutions for better care at lower cost. Gilde Healthcare invests in companies in Europe and North America active in digital healthcare, medical technology (MedTech) and therapeutics.

The fund is backed by a balanced mix of international investors, including corporates, banks, pension funds, insurers, fund-of-funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, family offices, entrepreneurs and the Gilde team.

Pieter van der Meer, Managing Partner at Gilde Healthcare: "We are pleased with the strong interest from investors who support our mission. Innovations that improve the quality of care but also keep it affordable are essential to ensure access to healthcare. Our broad strategy, covering digital health, MedTech and therapeutics, results in a holistic approach allowing us to select the most optimal and cost effective solution for the individual patient. With a team of sector experts, we help companies to further scale medical innovations and to make them accessible globally."

The healthcare expenditure in the Western World continues to grow, already exceeding 20% of GDP in the United States. Gilde Healthcare's mission to invest in better care at lower cost, is supported by the recently established Impact Council, chaired by the former executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The new fund will invest €10-60 million per new portfolio company. Together with the last Venture&Growth fund (closed in 2020) and Gilde Healthcare Private Equity IV (closed in 2022), Gilde Healthcare has raised €1.5 billion in capital over the last three years.

About Gilde Healthcare

Gilde Healthcare is a specialized healthcare investor managing over €2.5 billion across two fund strategies: Venture&Growth and Private Equity. The Venture& Growth fund of Gilde Healthcare invests in fast growing companies active in digital health, medtech and therapeutics, based in Europe and North America. The Private Equity fund of Gilde Healthcare participates in profitable lower mid-market healthcare companies based in North-Western Europe. For more information,: www.gildehealthcare.com

SOURCE Gilde Healthcare