Gilbarco Veeder-Root Expands E-Mobility Platform With Launch of EVerse

EVerse is designed to provide a customizable solution for customers wanting to offer electric vehicle charging services to consumers and private fleets. The platform provides GVR's customers with the ability to create their own branded electric vehicle charging network that is tailored to their specific business and market needs.

EVerse provides the functionality needed to run an EV charging network, including the ability to set pricing structures with multiple payment methods and establish contracts with electric vehicle owners. EVerse also provides a custom-branded app, giving consumers the ability to locate and pay for charging.

As the number of EVs on the road continues to accelerate, EVerse provides a scalable and flexible solution that grows with demand and is compatible with GVR's full portfolio of software and hardware products. Additionally, EVerse is supported by GVR's service network with usage analytics, remote diagnostics, and in-field support.

Aaron Saak, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root "As GVR continues to expand its

E-mobility platform, we are excited to announce this industry-first technology that provides an end-to-end solution enabling our customers to offer their own private-branded EV charging network."

EVerse is the latest development in GVR's expanding E-mobility portfolio of solutions that include AC and DC chargers, network management software, project installation, and aftermarket services.

