Giift, acquires a majority ownership in Loyolink, a leading entity in loyalty, lifestyle privileges, and incentive provision space

SINGAPORE, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Giift, a leading provider of loyalty management solutions around the globe announced today it has acquired a majority ownership in Loyolink Marketing, a leading entity in loyalty, lifestyle privileges, and incentive provision space.

Giift and Loyolink's combined efforts will expand their service offerings across Giift's client base and Giift affiliate network, in the GCC but also other geographies and jointly increase loyalty engagement added value.

"Adding Loyolink to the Giift ecosystem will strategically enrich our offer and allow us to leverage our existing Giift products and services, opening up new possibilities for our customers that are unique in the market," said Laurent Xatart, Co-Founder of Giift.

"Loyolink will enable Giift clients to engage more effectively and more personally with their customers. Enhancing the Giift customer experience portfolio with Loyolink will create a new paradigm for how commerce is managed digitally as it will deliver a higher personalization, helping organizations ensure every engagement is relevant and impactful," said Pascal Xatart, Co-Founder of Giift.

"I am personally very excited to see that Loyolink's pool of knowledge, best industry practices, and merchant partner nuances can now be shared across Giift's global presence in countries like Americas, APEC, MENA, and Europe," said Naresh Handa, Co-Founder & CEO Loyolink Marketing

About Loyolink

Loyolink was founded in 2011 and operates out of its offices in Dubai. Over the past decade, Loyolink has created a large pool of around 3000 merchant relationships servicing over 16 key customers, primarily in the banking sector.

Loyolink is a content provider primarily for banks that are looking to incentivize their customer base with offers for restaurants, spas, hotel accommodations, entertainment, and more. Besides banks, Loyolink also provides services to other businesses from industry segments such as telecom, oil & gas, and e-com entities, wishing to complement their customer's rewards and retention programs. Loyolink also manages new customer acquisition and buy-now-pay-later programs on behalf of some of its customer banks.

About Giift

Giift serves the multifaceted loyalty industry across three main functions including Loyalty Accrual, Loyalty Redemption & Payment, and Loyalty Engagement. Founded in 2013, today Giift manages 50k+ programs across 55+ countries and over 110 million users. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in New York, London, Dublin, Dubai, Doha, Nairobi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Lagos, Jakarta, Dhaka, Colombo, and Wuhan. www.giift.com

