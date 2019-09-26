GigaSpaces InsightEdge Honored as Gold Winner in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® in the Performance Optimization Category

Winners will be honored at the 2019 Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest big data analytics processing platform, announced today that InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme was a Gold winner at the Golden Bridge Awards in the Performance Optimizations category for Information Technology and Cyber Security solutions.

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, innovations, best deployments, product management, public relations, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

"It's an honor to receive this industry and peer recognition for AnalyticsXtreme's product innovations," said Karen Krivaa, VP Marketing at GigaSpaces. "We are fully committed to helping our customers drive growth and success in highly competitive markets by enabling them to easily develop and deploy scalable real-time services, that run analytics and ML processing on streaming, hot and historical data."

This award follows GigaSpaces' customers Société Générale and Daiwa Capital receiving Banking Technology Awards, GigaSpaces AnalyticsXtreme Winning the Gold for Business Intelligence and Analytics at Network Products Guide's 2019 IT World Awards and GigaSpaces winning Top Spot in AI and Cloud Innovation at Informatica World.

InsightEdge, combines the power of in-memory computing performance and scalability with the co-location of data, business logic and analytics to deliver faster and smarter insights to action. InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme provides a single logical view of data that spans across real-time and historical data platforms including Hadoop, Amazon S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Snowflake as well as SQL, Spark dataset/DataFrame and BI tools, like Tableau and Looker. Leveraging unique in-memory smart indexing, access to data on the data lake is accelerated by 100X resulting in analytics, machine learning (ML) and deep learning to run in seconds instead of minutes and minutes instead of hours.

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia. More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

