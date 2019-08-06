GigaSpaces Big Data Analytics Processing Platform Now Available on Amazon Web Services

InsightEdge Delivers the Extreme Speed Required for Time-Sensitive Big Data Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the provider of InsightEdge, the fastest big data analytics processing platform, announced today that it is now offering the InsightEdge In-Memory Computing platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace to address speed challenges faced by organizations in their big data stack around latency, ingestion rate and scale.

GigaSpaces InsightEdge provides a powerful, scalable software platform which co-locates business logic, analytics, and data processing in the same memory space, resulting in extreme performance. The platform runs analytics and machine learning models simultaneously on streaming, transactional and historical data, improving the speed and quality of insights from big data.

InsightEdge supports AWS services like Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS), which makes it easy-to-deploy, manage, and scale containerized applications using Kubernetes on AWS. The InsightEdge platform ingests, processes and analyzes streaming data from Amazon Kinesis and simultaneously accesses historical data which is stored on widely used databases, data lakes ,and data warehouses including Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon RedShift, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), to enable real-time decision making based on live and historical data in sub-second latency.

The InsightEdge AnalyticsXtreme module is designed to automatically and intelligently move data from the InsightEdge speed layer to Amazon S3 and Amazon EMR. This advanced mechanism for intelligent tiering, ensures that data is efficiently stored in the right storage layer based on performance, while optimizing infrastructure costs across the entire solution and data lifecycle. Access to data lakes can be accelerated by up to 100X, reducing the time to run batch analytics by orders of magnitude. The solution also provides a single logical view of data that spans across real-time and data lakes, including SQL, Spark dataset/DataFrame as well as BI tools, like Tableau and Looker.

Customers conveniently pay for the service, which is available across AWS Regions in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe , based on data capacity, through AWS. A 14-day free software trial is available. Multiple Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance types are supported to address different workloads whether they are CPU or memory-intensive.

InsightEdge can uniquely replicate data at sub-second latency to multiple AWS Regions for mission-critical applications that are spanned across multi-geographical sites. Data is replicated according to predefined filters that determine the desired data changes, custom aggregations, and compression, which also lower network costs.

"Enterprises require extreme performance, speed and scale as they accelerate their adoption of the cloud to introduce new services and applications," said Yoav Einav, VP Product at GigaSpaces. "Offering InsightEdge on AWS Marketplace and leveraging AWS services, increases the accessibility of our big data analytics processing platform, to help deliver on their data-driven initiatives and support their time-sensitive applications."

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces provides the fastest in-memory computing platforms for real-time insight to action and extreme transactional processing. With GigaSpaces, enterprises can operationalize machine learning and transactional processing to gain real-time insights on their data and act upon them in the moment. The always-on platforms for mission-critical applications across cloud, on-premise or hybrid, are leveraged by hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and more. GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Asia.

More at www.gigaspaces.com and www.gigaspaces.com/blog/

