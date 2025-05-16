GIGAIPC Unveils Jetson Orin Series at COMPUTEX 2025, Advancing Industrial-Grade AI Solutions

TAIPEI, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As COMPUTEX 2025, one of the most anticipated global tech events, prepares to open its doors in Taipei, AI applications are set to reach new heights. GIGAIPC, the industrial computing and edge AI subsidiary of GIGABYTE Technology, will unveil three innovative AI edge computing solutions at COMPUTEX 2025, showcasing its expertise in industrial-grade system design. Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ modules, the flagship QN-ORAX32-A1, QN-ORNX16GH-A1, and QN-ORNX16 deliver exceptional AI performance for smart manufacturing, intelligent surveillance, smart healthcare, smart retail, and AIoT applications, setting new benchmarks for edge computing.

GIGAIPC Presents the Jetson Orin Series at COMPUTEX 2025

The QN-ORAX32-A1, built on the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin™ 32GB module, features an 8-core ARM v8.2 64-bit CPU and an NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 1792 CUDA® cores and 56 Tensor cores, delivering up to 200 TOPS of AI performance—six times faster than its predecessor. This enhanced computing power makes it well-suited for high-load data processing and complex AI models. Beyond its computing performance, the QN-ORAX32-A1 is also built for real-world deployment. To ensure long-term durability in harsh industrial environments, the system incorporates a fanless thermal design and wide-range DC power input.

In addition, it supports NVIDIA® JetPack™, NVIDIA Isaac™ ROS, and other Jetson platform services, enabling rapid AI integration and robotic perception, while reducing development costs. These capabilities make it an ideal choice for automated optical inspection (AOI), smart manufacturing, edge servers, and robotics.

The QN-ORNX16GH-A1 and QN-ORNX16, powered by the Jetson Orin™ NX module, offer up to 100 TOPS for real-time visual analysis, object recognition, and data inference. The QN-ORNX16GH-A1 is optimized for smart city infrastructure, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and industrial automation, featuring 10 LAN ports, including 8 with Power over Ethernet (PoE), enabling simultaneous data transfer and power delivery to streamline multi-device setups. The combination of edge AI inference and multi-channel PoE helps simplify front-end data acquisition and analysis, reducing wiring complexity and deployment costs. In contrast, the QN-ORNX16 is tailored for medical imaging applications, leveraging advanced AI image recognition technology. It enables real-time image processing and precise inference via trained AI models, supporting rapid diagnostics and advancing precision medicine.

COMPUTEX 2025 will be held from May 20 to 23, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 1F. GIGAIPC will showcase its latest AI edge computing solutions at the GIGABYTE Group booth (Booth No. K0802), presenting its latest edge AI solutions for industrial applications.

For more information about GIGAIPC's products and solutions, please visit

https://www.gigaipc.com/en/contact/

About GIGAIPC

GIGAIPC Co., Ltd., established in 2018, is a subsidiary of the GIGABYTE Group focused on embedded solutions. Leveraging deep expertise in computing, the company offers board-level and system-level products for applications including 5G, IoT, machine vision, industrial automation, smart retail, and healthcare.

Backed by GIGABYTE's award-winning manufacturing, GIGAIPC is committed to exceeding expectations by delivering high-quality computing platforms along with world-class service and support. With service centers in major cities worldwide, GIGAIPC continues to expand its global presence and provide outstanding customer support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686168/GIGAIPC_Presents_the_Jetson_Orin_Series_at_COMPUTEX_2025.jpg