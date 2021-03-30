GIGABYTE Z590 Series Motherboards Fuel Momentum in Sales Amid Intel's New Processor Launch

GIGABYTE's high-end Z590 AORUS motherboards come with full support for the super-fast PCIe 4.0 standard, offering high bandwidth, ultra-high transfer speed, and improved CPU performance on the Intel platform. Users can now enjoy ultimate gaming experience with faster game loading time and much smoother gameplay; or even make full use of the best PCIe 4.0 solid-state drives such as GIGABYTE's latest AORUS Gen4 7000s SSD for an insane sequential read speed of up to 7000 MB/s without experiencing any thermal throttling under high-speed operation!

GIGABYTE Z590 motherboards are also proven winners. The creator-focused Z590 VISION series motherboards are recognized with the Red Dot Design Award 2021 for their minimalist yet striking aesthetics and versatile connectivity especially designed for content creators.

GIGABYTE Z590 motherboards offer a diverse range of enticing features to be the best choice for high-end computing and gaming. Users are invited to game or create on this platform and experience the stability brought by the robust power delivery and the high-speed performance of PCIe 4.0 from GIGABYTE. For more information, visit GIGABYTE's official website: www.aorus.com/motherboards/intel/

