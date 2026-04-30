TAIPEI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces that its AI product lineup has been recognized by the Red Dot Design Award across graphics card, motherboard, and laptop categories, highlighting a cohesive approach to how local AI is built and experienced. These award-winning products support both gaming and productivity scenarios, forming GIGABYTE's AI ecosystem with a focus on accessibility, performance, and usability.

GIGABYTE Wins Red Dot Design Award Across Its AI Product Lineup

The AORUS GeForce RTX 5090 INFINITY features the brand-new WINDFORCE Hyperburst cooling design, built on an innovative double flow-through structure that enables airflow from both sides of the backplate to enhance thermal efficiency. Notably, the Overdrive Fan, with an independent fan curve, activates under heavy load to boost airflow, enabling the graphics card to sustain RTX 5090 performance under demanding AI workloads and AAA gaming. At the same time, the AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX delivers desktop-class performance in a compact, portable form, providing laptops with the massive computing required for AI workloads, creative design, and gaming, while serving as a gateway to GIGABYTE's AI TOP edge computing solutions.

The awarded motherboards reflect GIGABYTE's approach to reducing complexity in high-performance systems by optimizing performance, power, and thermals in real time without manual configuration. On the X870 AORUS STEALTH ICE, the exclusive D5 Bionic Corsa enables one-click DDR5 acceleration, simplifying high-speed memory performance and lowering the barrier to advanced tuning. The X870E AORUS XTREME X3D AI TOP, X870E AORUS MASTER X3D ICE, and X870E AERO X3D WOOD incorporate X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, which leverages a dynamic AI overclocking model trained on big data to deliver automatic, real-time, per-processor adjustments.

The AI ecosystem further moves beyond hardware by bringing local AI closer to everyday use through a seamless and non-intrusive design. On the GIGABYTE AERO X16; Copilot+ PC, and GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO, GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent, brings multiple AI capabilities into a unified system that adapts to user workflows while minimizing manual control. With GiMATE Creator and Coder, this experience further supports creative and professional applications, making local AI easier to access and more naturally woven into everyday work. For more information, please visit the GIGABYTE AWARD for details on all Award-winning products.

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