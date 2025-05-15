GIGABYTE to Set the LEADING EDGE at COMPUTEX 2025: Showcasing the Future of AI Innovation

TAIPEI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is set to take center stage at COMPUTEX 2025 with its LEADING EDGE showcase—an exclusive preview of next-generation AI-driven innovation. From AI PCs and advanced platforms to immersive displays and future-ready builds, GIGABYTE will demonstrate how its ecosystem is shaping the next era of intelligent and personalized computing.

Embracing the spirit of Enjoy Your AI PC, GIGABYTE will present its latest lineup of AI PCs and desktops designed for both gaming and productivity. Featuring the GiMATE AI agent, the lineup enables natural, seamless laptop control through LLM technology. The AORUS MASTER 18 and 16 deliver high performance with cinema-grade visuals on premium mini-LED and OLED panels. Meanwhile, the GIGABYTE AERO X16, as a Copilot+ PC, and the GIGABYTE GAMING A16 combine ultra-portability with up to14 hours of battery life in slim 16.75mm and 19.45mm chassis, respectively. To ensure peak efficiency, the WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling system maintains optimal thermals without compromising design. Also on display, the AORUS SUPREME 5 ICE, an all-white desktop that blends top-tier performance with high-end components and refined aesthetics, exemplifying GIGABYTE's craftsmanship in the AI era.

Reflecting the vision of Powering Your AI, GIGABYTE will also showcase platforms that push the boundaries of scalable AI performance. The AI TOP 500 TRX50 and AI TOP 100 Z890 platforms support multi-node clustering for advanced computing needs. Monitor innovations include the 500Hz FO27Q5P, the world's fastest QHD OLED gaming monitor, and the MO27U2, the world's first 27" 4K 240Hz OLED monitor, both equipped with AI OLED Care for extended panel longevity. GIGABYTE will also debut its latest 800 series motherboards featuring AI-enhanced D5 Bionic Corsa architecture, and showcase its latest graphics solutions powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series and AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series GPUs, offering creators and gamers the computing power needed for modern AI applications. PC builds featuring the expanded STEALTH ICE series further highlight GIGABYTE's commitment to DIY-friendly, cable-free design with high aesthetic appeal.

Together, these innovations form a complete ecosystem designed to elevate AI and gaming experiences. The momentum continues with the GIGABYTE LEADING EDGE event on May 19, where new products will be revealed ahead of COMPUTEX 2025. An online keynote follows on May 21, offering a deeper look into GIGABYTE's next-gen breakthroughs. Stay tuned for more updates at https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_Event_COMPUTEX_2025

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681408/GIGABYTE_to_Set_the_LEADING_EDGE_at_COMPUTEX_2025_Showcasing_the_Future_of_AI_Innovation.jpg