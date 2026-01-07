TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today unveils four groundbreaking OLED gaming monitors at CES 2026. To fully unleash the potential of OLED panels, these industry-leading displays feature the best picture-quality tuning that enhances both HDR and SDR content. By delivering the best visual experience with unmatched control over every detail and inheriting proprietary Tactical Features for responsive in-game control, GIGABYTE once again reinforces its leadership in gaming monitor innovation.

GIGABYTE Refines OLED Excellence with Four New Models Featuring Display Enhancements at CES 2026

To improve HDR brilliance, GIGABYTE provides finely tuned HDR Picture Modes, including HDR Movie, HDR Game, and HDR Vivid, each optimized for different viewing scenarios. However, a common challenge across many OLED monitors is that images appear overly dark in HDR peak brightness modes due to APL limitations. GIGABYTE resolves this with HyperNits, a smart tuning feature leveraging a unique algorithm to intelligently reshape the EOTF curve. HyperNits boosts brightness by up to 30% while preserving critical highlight detail. Users can choose between HyperNits High for maximum brightness enhancement or HyperNits Medium for a gentle 20% lift in darker environments.

For everyday SDR content, GIGABYTE presents AI Picture Mode, trained on a large dataset, to elevate everyday viewing by automatically applying the best fine-tuned display mode for each activity. It reduces brightness and blue light for work comfort, boosts contrast, and fine-tunes gamma for a cinematic feel, or activates AI Black Equalizer for superior visibility in FPS gaming. All adjustments occur smoothly in real time, ensuring a consistently polished viewing experience that adapts to every user.

Beyond the picture-quality tuning features, GIGABYTE's exclusive Tactical Features define the performance and functionality of GIGABYTE gaming monitors. Tactical Switch 2.0, which enables one-click switching between resolutions and aspect ratios such as 4:3 or 5:4, offering greater flexibility for different game types. Additionally, Ultra Clear improves motion clarity and reduces motion blur, delivering sharper visuals in fast-paced games, action-packed videos, and dynamic content.

The CES 2026 lineup spans the ultra-wide QD-OLED MO34WQC36 and the 4K QD-OLED MO32U24, both featuring the latest ObsidianShield film and DisplayHDR True Black 500. ObsidianShield film is designed to increase perceived black levels by up to 40%, enhancing contrast and overall image clarity. In addition, the surface hardness has been upgraded from 2H to 3H, delivering 2.5× greater scratch resistance for improved everyday durability. The MO34WQC36 further benefits from the new V-stripe sub-pixel structure for 64 times more precise text clarity; the MO27Q28GR leverages RealBlack Glossy 4th-gen WOLED technology and is UL-certified for exceptional black performance in bright rooms, and the 27-inch QD-OLED MO27Q2A is now offered in a new white finish, MO27Q2A ICE.

To experience the future of GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitors firsthand, please visit the GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2026, or visit the GIGABYTE Booth (#8519 at LVCC North Hall), or GIGABYTE Ballroom for media and VIPs at The Venetian Convention and Expo Center.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853146/CES2026_Monitor_Series_KV_1280x720.jpg