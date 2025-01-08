TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveils the new generation of Intel® B860 and AMD B850 series motherboards at CES 2025. These new series are designed to unleash the performance of the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra and AMD Ryzen™ processors by leveraging AI-enhanced technology and user-friendly design for a seamless gaming and PC-building experience. Equipped with all digital power and enhanced thermal design, GIGABYTE B800 series motherboards are the gateway to mainstream PC gamers.

GIGABYTE Redefines Intel and AMD B800 Series Motherboards Performance with AI Technology at CES 2025

GIGABYTE achieved the remarkable milestone of claiming the highest market share on X870 series motherboards due to fully supporting AMD Ryzen™ 5 7000 and 9000 series X3D processors. The new B800 series motherboards are also adopted with ultra-durable and high-end components and the revolutionary AI suite, D5 Bionics Corsa, integrates software, hardware, and firmware to boost DD5 memory performance up to 8600MT/s on AMD B850 models and 9466MT/s on Intel® B860 motherboards. The AI SNATCH is an exclusive AI-based software for enhancing DDR5 performance with just a few clicks. Meanwhile, the AI-Driven PCB Design ensures low signal reflection for peak performance across multiple layers through AI simulation. Plus, HyperTune BIOS integrates AI-driven optimizations to fine-tune the Memory Reference Code on Intel® B860 series motherboards for high-demand gaming and multitasking. Specially built for AMD Ryzen™ 9000 series X3D processors, GIGABYTE applies X3D Turbo mode on AMD B850 series motherboards by adjusting core count to boost gaming performance.

GIGABYTE B860 and B850 motherboards feature all digital power design and premium thermal solution with a unique heatsink that improves the cooling surface up to 4 times, combined with heat pipes, and high thermal conductivity pads for superior cooling efficiency. Focusing on user-friendly features for an easy PC build experience, GIGABYTE includes complete DIY-friendly innovations from PCIe EZ-Latch Plus, and M.2 EZ-Latch Click to WIFI EZ-PLUG onboard for a hassle-free installation.

Alongside high-end AORUS PRO and ELITE, GIGABYTE GAMING(X), and EAGLE models, GIGABYTE offers the ICE series featuring a comprehensive white aesthetic with pure white PCB, memory DIMM slots, PCIe slots, connectors, and a debug port delivering a complete solution for white build enthusiasts. Not only catering to gamers' needs, the GIGABYTE B850 AI TOP is also compatible with GIGABYTE's AI TOP utility for local AI fine-tuning. Visit GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2025 for more info on GIGABYTE B800 series motherboards.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592493/GIGABYTEB800Series.jpg