TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, today officially opened COMPUTEX 2026 under the theme "ENTER INFINITY," drawing strong visitor engagement across next-generation PC innovation, gaming, and intelligent computing showcases. Marking its 40th anniversary, GIGABYTE presents ENTER INFINITY not simply as a celebration of its history, but as a continuation of four decades of engineering innovation that shaped the evolution of performance computing.

GIGABYTE Opens COMPUTEX 2026 with ENTER INFINITY, Where AI, Gaming, and PC Innovation Unite

GIGABYTE's premium gaming brand, AORUS, takes center stage with the INFINITY Series, a comprehensive lineup of motherboards, graphics cards, peripherals, and chassis. The lineup is led by the flagship X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT, pushing limits further with aerospace-inspired engineering, featuring an industry-first 3D metal-printed cooling component and space-grade Quad OptiMOS power architecture built for next-generation AI and high-performance computing.

Together with AORUS GeForce RTX™ 50 Series INFINITY graphics cards, the AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY chassis, and matching peripherals such as the AORUS K10 INFINITY gaming keyboard and AORUS M10 INFINITY gaming mouse, the series reflects GIGABYTE's continued focus on merging engineering performance with elevated PC craftsmanship.

Beyond gaming hardware, GIGABYTE is also showcasing how AI is increasingly becoming part of everyday computing workflows through its expanding AI ecosystem. Across AI TOP, AI BOX, and exclusive AI Agent, GiMATE, on AI gaming laptops, visitors can experience how hardware and software are being optimized together to simplify local AI development, which highlights GIGABYTE's broader vision of making AI more accessible across gaming, creation, and productivity scenarios.

The showcase further highlights how aesthetics is becoming an increasingly important part of PC builds, featuring STEALTH cableless design and the expanded AERO WOOD that brings cleaner builds and more lifestyle-oriented craftsmanship to high-performance PCs. Alongside these designs, a broader lineup of high-performance motherboards, graphics cards, and AORUS ELITE Series gaming monitors, delivering more immersive gaming and visual experiences across the show floor. Please visit ENTER INFINITY at the GIGABYTE Consumer Booth (4F, Booth No. M0520) and Enterprise Booth (1F, Booth No. K0802) during COMPUTEX 2026, and explore more at: COMPUTEX 2026: GIGABYTE & AORUS Press Kit.

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