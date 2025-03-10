Experience the Future of AI-Powered Creativity! GIGABYTE AI PCs Lead You to Explore New Frontiers

TAIPEI, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, a global leader in high-performance computing, partners with the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) at SXSW 2025 XR Lounge, unveiling cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that push the boundaries of immersive content creation. Featuring advanced AI computing technology, GIGABYTE presents two groundbreaking experiences: VS AI Street Fighting Arcade and 4K 360 VR Video Editing Workflow, showcasing the capabilities of GIGABYTE AI PCs and their role in shaping the future of creative applications.

Game On: AI-Powered Real-Time Competition

GIGABYTE Elevates Immersive Content with AI and XR at SXSW 2025

GIGABYTE's VS AI Arcade offers an interactive 1v1 gaming challenge, where players generate unique AI-driven artwork using text-to-image prompts in real time. Competitors bring their creativity to life with GIGABYTE AI PCs, powered by the Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard and GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The VS AI Arcade highlights GIGABYTE's high-performance hardware in AI-enhanced gaming while showcasing how AI accelerates real-time content creation, transforming the gaming experience into an innovative and artistic challenge.

Next-Level AI Computing for Immersive Content Creation

For VR professionals, GIGABYTE introduces an 8K VR video editing workflow, featuring renowned creators Hugh Hou and Keeley Turner. Utilizing the TRX50 AERO D motherboard and GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC, this showcase demonstrates the next evolution of AI-powered video production, delivering seamless workflows and expanding creative possibilities in immersive media.

Key Highlights:

AI-Driven Workflow – Transforming 360 VR video editing with AI-powered enhancements.

Topaz Video AI Upscaling – Elevating lower-resolution footage to 8K clarity through AI-based video upscaling.

clarity through AI-based video upscaling. Real-Time Editing in Adobe Premiere Pro – Achieve seamless previewing and upscaling, powered by GIGABYTE AI PC performance.

Immersive 360 VR Experience – Experience high-definition VR storytelling, enhanced by AI-driven workflows.

Join Us at SXSW 2025

As AI continues to revolutionize creative industries, GIGABYTE remains at the forefront, delivering cutting-edge hardware solutions that redefine gaming, content creation, and immersive experiences.

Visit us at SXSW 2025 XR Lounge, located in the "Sunflower" Ballroom at the Fairmont Austin, to explore how GIGABYTE AI PCs are shaping the next generation of AI-driven digital storytelling, immersive interaction, and creative workflows.

