GIG Capital Ltd Announcement

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The General meeting of ECN holders of GIG CAPITAL UK by vote majority approved strategic choice of the company's management and voted in favor of the ECN conversion to the new structure under the umbrella brand of Global Success Management with the parent Canadian company - Unendo Water&Energy Inc, on the basis of which will form a new business ecosystem of the company.

According to the data of the depository, which monitored the voting process and the observance of the rights of participants of the meeting, voting began on a special online platform on November 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. and ended at 10 a.m. the next day, giving to participants of the meeting the opportunity to use their voting rights in all time zones.

According to the statement of independent auditors, the consolidated volume of assets of companies group is more than 1 billion euros.

SOURCE GIG Capital Ltd