Giesecke+Devrient Joins IMC to help drive growth in the IoT Ecosystem

LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) – a leading company in the security technology sector and in the development of SIM technology - has joined the IoT M2M Council, adding its influence to the fast-growing technology sector. The IMC is the largest trade association dedicated to the IoT ecosystem with 28,000 enterprise users and product makers that deploy technology as rank-and-file members. G+D will participate in IMC programs to share its experience as one of the world's largest producers of SIM technology, including know-how in eSIM technology, global connectivity, and vertical-market solutions for remote devices.

"G+D has been innovating for over 170 years. Our expansion into the IoT sector beyond eSIM is the ideal way to deliver additional value" says Sam Colley, Digital Connectivity Portfolio Strategist at G+D. Colley, the IMC's Chairman and formerly CEO of Pod Group, which, not coincidentally, was acquired by G+D in 2022, added, "The acquisition of Pod Group was the first step in expanding G+D's profile in the IoT, and that has been followed by the introduction of our AirOn360 eSIM platform and our vertical track-and-trace offerings."

For its part, the IMC will provide interactions with its membership – the group is the exclusive IoT partner for the Consumer Electronics Show and the embedded world exhibitions, as well as organizing its own schedule of online events and push-content channels. IMC rank-and-file members must qualify as IoT adopters, which is unique, and the membership covers 27 different vertical markets of. It is fairly evenly dispersed between North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world.

"We look forward to increasing our commitment to the IMC. It is a great platform to meet potential customers, as well as an important space for collaborating with other technology providers. We think it's imperative that G+D introduces and shares best practices with all parts of the ecosystem. The IMC is unique in representing all the layers of the IoT stack worldwide," says Colley.

About the IoT M2M Council

The IMC is the largest trade group dedicated to the global IoT/M2M sector – with 28,000 IoT adopters as members. Board companies include 1NCE, 2J Antennas, A1 Digital, Aeris, Airgain, Blues, Digi International, eSAT Global, Eseye, Fibocom, floLIVE, Friendly Technologies, Giesecke+Devrient, Globalstar, Ground Control, Gurtam, Hologram, iBasis, Ignion, IoT Launch, Keyfactor, KORE, KYOCERA AVX, Losant, MultiTech, OQ Technology, Pelion, Printed Energy, Quectel, Somos, Tata Communications, Telit Cinterion, and Vodafone.