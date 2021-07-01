GIDARA Energy Announces Collaboration With PARO, bp And Linde, Completing The Value Chain For The AMA Facility

NOOTDORP, The Netherlands, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIDARA Energy is pleased to announce collaboration between its Advanced Methanol Amsterdam ("AMA") facility and key players in the value chain from non-recyclable waste to advanced methanol: PARO, bp and Linde.

AMA's objective is to contribute to better, more sustainable fuels and a circular economy. The integration of the entire value chain is therefore essential for the success of GIDARA Energy's complete business case and to meet governmental objectives to achieve CO 2 emission reductions as defined in the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II).

Wim van der Zande, CEO, GIDARA Energy:

"The value chain represents an important step in realizing GIDARA Energy's goal of converting non-recyclable waste into valuable end products. As such, GIDARA Energy, bp, PARO and Linde are delivering on their commitment to improve their sustainability footprint, moving towards a circular economy."

PARO: None of our waste wasted

Together with AMA, Amsterdam-based waste treatment company PARO will pelletize the non-recyclable waste to be used as feedstock in the facility. The Pelletized Feed Material (PFM) is converted into advanced Syngas using GIDARA Energy's patented HTW® technology, which is then converted into advanced methanol.

Gerard Putman, director, PARO:

"The combination of GIDARA's experience in chemical plants and gasification and PARO's experience in waste handling and recycling makes it possible to develop a waste sorting and pelletizing facility suitable for the HTW® gasification technology. Having PARO's waste handling adjacent to the AMA site eliminates the need of unnecessary transport and rehandling of waste material and pellets."

bp: Methanol as advanced biofuel

AMA is exclusively working with bp for the offtake of advanced methanol from the project. Advanced methanol can help decarbonise the global transportation and petrochemical sectors. The feedstock can contribute towards the growing European waste-based (advanced) biofuels mandates as it is considered advanced under the Renewable Energy Directive (RED II).

David Bucknall, senior vice president refining and products trading, bp:

"bp recognises the need for the world to transition from a linear economy to a circular one, which includes reconsidering how we think about waste. We believe that by partnering with AMA on the offtake of advanced methanol, we can use our longstanding biofuels expertise to successfully integrate AMA's product into multiple energy markets in which we trade."

Linde: feeding the world by utilizing green CO 2

GIDARA Energy and AMA work closely with Linde to develop the capture and production of clean green CO 2 , which is intended to be provided by Linde subsidiary OCAP to greenhouse horticulture. A CO 2 -enriched atmosphere in the greenhouses is important in the growth of plants, and the sector is facing shortage of availability of CO 2 in the near future. Without availability of green CO 2 as provided by OCAP, the greenhouses have no other alternative than to produce their own CO 2 by burning natural gas. This puts their sustainability goals at risk. In addition, GIDARA Energy, AMA and Linde are working together to make O 2 available for the conversion process used by AMA.

Jacob Limbeek, director, OCAP:

"We are excited to collaborate with GIDARA Energy and AMA, which offers OCAP the opportunity to use green CO 2 . Without the availability of green CO 2 as provided by OCAP, greenhouses have no other alternative than to produce their own CO 2 by burning natural gas. This puts their sustainability goals at risk."

The AMA facility will be fully operational in 2023, representing a great step towards Europe's objectives to achieve CO 2 emission reductions as defined in the Paris Agreement. The AMA plant will produce a yearly average of 87.000 metric tons of advanced methanol which will be used for advanced biofuels blending.

References

For more information related to GIDARA Energy and AMA:

GIDARA Energy General: http://www.gidara-energy.com

AMA: http://www.advancedmethanol.com

Media Resources: https://www.gidara-energy.com/about-gidara/media-resources

About GIDARA Energy

GIDARA Energy is a Dutch technology-based energy company focused on converting non-recyclable waste into syngas, a clean and incredibly versatile source of energy and/or chemical building block. GIDARA Energy is a joint venture between G.I. Dynamics B.V. (The Netherlands) and Ara Partners (USA). GIDARA Energy is the owner of the commercially proven High Temperature Winkler Gasification Technology (HTW®), now developed into the next generation HTW 2.0, further improving technical performance.

About Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA)

GIDARA Energy's first plant is Advanced Methanol Amsterdam (AMA) based in the Port of Amsterdam. AMA includes a knowledge centre, with a testing facility and pilot plant and a commercial plant producing advanced methanol that meets the European biofuel mandate (RED II) and, Dutch legislation. The plant is expected to be fully operational in 2024, producing an average of 87.5 KTA (kilotons per annum) of advanced methanol from 175 KTA non-recyclable waste. Side streams such as green CO 2 and solid residue are used for greenhouses and cement filling, respectively. Its objective is to contribute to better, more sustainable fuels and a circular economy, while providing port expansion, thus more employment. AMA will be working in close cooperation with local partners and several universities.

Media Relations:

Dennis Chafiâ, Manager Business Development and Marketing, communications@gidara-energy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1556101/GIDARA_Energy_Logo.jpg

SOURCE GIDARA Energy