Giant Pandas Make Public Debut During Historic Day at San Diego Zoo

The ceremony was attended by Gavin Newsom, governor of California; His Excellency Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States; Toni G. Atkins, California state senator; Si Ping, deputy secretary general of China Wildlife Conservation Association; Todd Gloria, mayor of San Diego; and other U.S. and Chinese dignitaries and civic leaders. The event included a special Chinese musical and artistic performance and the reveal of an original Shepard Fairey artwork created to celebrate the occasion.

"We are delighted to introduce Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to the world," said Paul Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "Guests will have an opportunity to visit with these remarkable giant pandas, be inspired by their importance, learn about all we do to help conserve them alongside our trusted Chinese partners, and join us to help protect their future."

"Last November, President Xi Jinping announced in San Francisco that China is ready to continue cooperation with the U.S. on panda conservation," said His Excellency Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador to the United States. "The arrival of Yun Chuan and Xin Bao in San Diego as we celebrate the 45th anniversary of our diplomatic ties has sent a clear and important message: China-U.S. cooperation on panda conservation will not cease, our people-to-people exchanges and subnational cooperation will not stop, and, once opened, the door of China-U.S. friendship will not be shut again."

"Welcoming these national treasures to the San Diego Zoo is a proud moment for California that reflects our strong foundation of partnership with China on a host of issues, from climate action to economic development," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "Working together with our international partners to protect this iconic wildlife species, we can achieve remarkable outcomes for conservation and cultural exchange, benefiting our communities and the planet."

Yun Chuan is a five-year-old male, identifiable by his long, slightly pointed nose. His mother, Zhen Zhen (jen jen), was born at the San Diego Zoo in 2007. Xin Bao is a four-year-old female, best recognized by her large, round face and big, fluffy ears.

Since arriving in late June, the pair have been acclimating to their new home in the reimagined Panda Ridge. Four times larger than the previous panda habitat, the newly refreshed and expanded Panda Ridge takes inspiration from the breathtaking, lush landscapes in and around giant pandas' native habitats in Sichuan, Gansu and Shaanxi provinces in China.

An original portrait commemorating the significance of giant pandas coming to San Diego was created by California-based artist Shepard Fairey, best known for creating former President Barack Obama's iconic "Hope" campaign poster in 2008, and unveiled at the event. Titled "Friendship Across the Earth," the portrait features Bai Yun—the beloved panda who lived at the San Diego Zoo for more than 20 years—with the words Majesty, Respect and Conservation alongside graphic representations, the globe and patterns of bamboo and flowers. Bai Yun was selected to celebrate the importance of her legacy to giant panda conservation and represent a bridge to the next generation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the conservation partnership between San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and China Wildlife Conservation Association. The collaboration has greatly advanced giant panda conservation, leading to the downgrading of the giant panda's status from Endangered to Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2016. The efforts include developing a giant panda milk formula and other neonatal conservation techniques that dramatically increased the survival of nursery-reared cubs from less than 10% to over 90%, as well as advanced reproductive techniques and the contribution of valuable expertise to efforts led by Chinese scientists to track wild giant pandas at the Foping National Nature Reserve using GPS technology. The ongoing collaboration aims to further enhance the health and resilience of giant panda populations, especially the most vulnerable and isolated groups.

Starting today, there are three ways to experience giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo. Visitors can obtain a complimentary Giant Panda Timed Ticket upon their arrival at the Zoo to skip the wait, join the standby line at Panda Ridge, or make reservations for an exclusive, Early Morning with Pandas walking tour. Advance reservations are currently being accepted for the walking tour. More information about Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, as well as how to experience them, is available at sdzwa.org/giantpandas.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance wants to thank our donors for their continued support, especially Kenneth C. Griffin and Peng Zhao. We are grateful for their lead gifts, which inspire others to join them in supporting panda conservation in San Diego and around the globe. In recognition of their donations, we are pleased to name one of the habitats within Panda Ridge in their honor.

About San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, a nonprofit conservation leader, inspires passion for nature and collaboration for a healthier world. The Alliance supports innovative conservation science through global partnerships. Through wildlife care, science expertise and collaboration, more than 44 endangered species have been reintroduced to native habitats. Annually, the Alliance reaches over 1 billion people, in person at the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and virtually in 150 countries through media channels, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Explorers television programming in children's hospitals in 14 countries. Wildlife Allies—members, donors and guests—make success possible.

