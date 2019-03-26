Ghent Hospital AZ Maria Middelares to Use Aidoc AI to Speed Radiology Workflow

AZ Maria Middelares will be the first private hospital in Europe to use AI for workflow prioritization

GHENT, Belgium, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The radiology department of the Belgian hospital AZ Maria Middelares in Ghent announced today that it was introducing Artificial Intelligence to its radiology practice for detecting specific critical conditions in head and cervical spine CT exams. Working with leading AI company Aidoc , AZ Maria Middelares is the first private hospital in Europe to purchase and implement a deep learning solution for use in its radiology workflow, representing a pioneering step in using AI to improve patient care.

"At AZ Maria Middelares we're committed to quality and to giving our patients the best and most advanced care," said medical director Ronny Goethals. "Using Aidoc's solution will ensure that patients can be treated quickly by our expert radiologists with AI providing an added helping hand in their worklists."

Even though there is no shortage of radiologists in Belgium and time to perform is short (less than half an hour) the AZMM radiology department has chosen to further minimize the time from report/alert to report-close to zero - because in the case of bleeding or fracture, there is no time to waste.

"Thanks to Aidoc's AI solution we are able to get the fastest possible report/alert time ensuring the patients best prognosis for a favorable outcome," said AZ Maria Middelares Dr. Christophe Schoofs.

Aidoc's "Always-on" AI solution analyzes medical images upon acquisition and prioritizes the radiologist's workload to ensure that the most critical cases are diagnosed and treated first.

The Radiology department of AZ Maria Middelares will be using Aidoc's CE-marked neuroradiology algorithms for the flagging of intracranial hyperdense pathologies and cervical spine fractures. The solution will be integrated seamlessly into the hospital's Agfa PACS.

These life-threatening conditions require immediate treatment with no delays, so cutting wait-times and speeding detections means AZ Maria Middelares will further expedite patient care.

"We're excited to be expanding our coverage, giving more and more patients access to the benefits of AI", said Aidoc co-founder and CEO Elad Walach. "We're honored to be partnering with AZ Maria Middelares, a top institution that's decided to be at the technological forefront, providing the best diagnosis and treatment to its patients."

