GGTech Entertainment continues to expand its presence in new continents with the opening of its headquarters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

The presence of GGTech in these territories will be carried out under the MTE by GGTech (MENA Tech Entertainment) brand, with an exclusive focus on the region and with the aim of promoting and supporting the development and consolidation in the Gaming Esports field in a geographical area with a great growth potential.

International publishers

A relevant aspect for the implementation of this project is the relationship model of GGTech with the main publishers worldwide with whom it has already been collaborating in the international environment, to encourage and promote the development of the ecosystem, both in the professional environment and amateur, as in the educational field in the region.

The first step will be the launch of the most important amateur competitions in the area and soon the League in the university environment, UNIVERSITY Esports, in the main countries of the region.

GGTech's presence on three continents

With the company's entry into this region, GGTech currently has a presence on three continents and more than 16 countries; before the end of the year there will be more than 25 countries in which the company will be directly managing and operating both competitions their own as graduates, such as the UNIVERSITY Esports League in which more than 1,200 universities already participate in 9 different games.

More than 200,000 registered players participate in the amateur competitions managed and operated by GGTech, and it should be noted that in the professional environment, in less than 1 year the level of participation in the activity that is managed exceeds 6,000 players and the 1,000 teams.

