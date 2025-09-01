GFRP Rebar Market worth $0.95 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "GFRP Rebar Market by Resin Type (Vinyl Ester, Epoxy), Diameter (< 10 mm, 10–20 mm, > 20 mm), Tensile Strength (Low strength (<1000 MPa), High Strength (> 1000 MPa)), Application (Highway, Bridges & Buildings, Marine Structure & Waterfront, Water Treatment Plants) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is expected to reach USD 0.95 billion by 2030 from USD 0.54 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2025 to 2030

One of the major drivers of the GFRP rebar industry is its high corrosion resistance, which provides a substantial improvement in the strength and longevity of concrete structures in hostile environments such as marine, coastal, and chemically aggressive conditions. GFRP does not rust, unlike steel, lowering maintenance expenses and increasing infrastructure service life. In addition, its low weight makes transportation and installation less complicated and more economical, and its high tensile strength and non-conductivity qualify it for unique uses such as tunnels, powerhouses, and hospitals. The market is also driven by the global movement toward green construction and carbon footprint reduction, with the backing of stringent environmental policies and green building codes. Growing investment in infrastructure modernization, particularly in aging bridges, highways, and water management systems, coupled with continuous technological breakthroughs and growing awareness of GFRP's long-term economic and structural advantages, are all contributing to its increased adoption in different construction fields.

Epoxy resin segment accounted for second-largest share in terms of value of GFRP rebar market

Epoxy resin accounted for the second-largest share of the GFRP rebar market in 2024 due to its high mechanical strength, adhesive properties, and chemical and water resistance, which render it capable of a vast majority of structural uses. It is capable of creating strong concrete bonds and gives a boost in general reinforcement durability, especially in chemically aggressive environments like marine and industrial environments. Although vinyl ester resin performs best for extremely aggressive conditions, epoxy is an economical and commonly used option in most infrastructure development projects, earning it its notable market share.

Low tensile strength (<1000 MPa) is expected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Low tensile strength GFRP rebar is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period because it is particularly well-suited for smaller-scale construction applications such as residential buildings, sidewalks, and minor infrastructure, where extreme reinforcement is not required and the need is for cost-effective, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant materials. These characteristics make it attractive for builders seeking economical solutions to meet durability standards, especially in areas with harsh environmental conditions. Additionally, the growing number of projects using sustainable materials in lower-load applications increases demand for these lower-tensile GFRP grades, thus driving their rapid market growth rate.

Water treatment plants application to register the third-highest CAGR, in terms of value, in the GFRP rebar market during the forecast period

The application of GFRP rebar market is projected to register the third-highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for corrosion-resistant materials in highly corrosive environments. GFRP rebars offer a corrosion-resistant alternative, ensuring the longevity and structural integrity of Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs). They do not rust or degrade when exposed to chemicals and moisture, making them ideal for use in water treatment infrastructure. As global investments in sustainable and long-lasting water infrastructure rise, the demand for durable, maintenance-free reinforcement like GFRP continues to grow. Their lightweight nature facilitates easier handling during construction, contributing to overall project efficiency.

Europe accounted for third-largest share of GFRP rebar market in terms of value and volume

Europe accounted for the third-largest share of the GFRP rebar market in 2024 due to the durability, sustainability, and cost-efficiency of GFRP rebar. The region's construction industry is increasingly prioritizing materials that align with strict European Union (EU) policies targeting reduced environmental impact and long-term performance. GFRP rebar offers substantial benefits over traditional steel, most notably its exceptional corrosion resistance, which is especially valuable in high-stress environments such as coastal infrastructure, tunnels, and bridges. These properties translate into lower maintenance costs, a longer lifespan for structures, and reduced lifecycle emissions by up to 40% compared to steel. Ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies and continuous government support encourage the adoption of GFRP rebar for modernizing infrastructure and responding to climate challenges such as extreme weather and saltwater corrosion.

Key Players



Prominent companies include Dextra Group (Thailand), Schöck Bauteile GmbH (Germany), Pultron Composites (New Zealand), Sireg S.P.A. (Italy), Pultrall Inc. (Canada), KODIAK Fiberglass Rebar (US), Neuvokas Corporation (US), Röchling (Germany), ARC Insulations & Insulator Ltd. (India), Jindal Advanced Materials (India), SKD Composite (India), Galen LLC (Russia), Fibrolux (Germany), FRT TUF-BAR (Canada), and Armastek (Russia).

