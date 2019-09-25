Gfinity and Codemasters Join Forces to Launch New GRID Game

Company's RealSport101 web and social channels to feature GRID content

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gfinity, a leading international esports company, announces it has agreed a content led takeover deal for its RealSport101 website and social channels with world renowned video game maker Codemasters, as it launches its new GRID game. The agreement to be one of Codemasters' partners for this launch comes as Gfinity is rapidly expanding its organic online community of gamers. Gfinity is currently connecting with more than 20 million gamers monthly.

For three weeks starting 30th September, RealSport101 and its supporting social channels will feature and amplify news, editorials and opinion pieces written by leading motor sport writers, advertising, video content and weekly online interactive quizzes. The tailored GRID content will reach and engage Gfinity's community of hard to reach young gamers, many of which are racing fans.

John Clarke, Global Brand and Marcomms Officer at Gfinity, commented: "We're delighted to partner with Codemasters to utilise our RealSport101 web and social channels to create and deliver great content. Codemasters games are amazing and the new GRID is no exception. Our millions-strong community of gamers are already excited about its launch. This is another great example of how we continue to design, develop and deliver esports solutions for our clients. This time through our community, which is starting to generate significant and recurring revenue streams for the Company."

Shaun White, Head of Communications, Codemasters said: "RealSport continues to innovate and create content that appeals to both hardcore and casual racing game fans. As excitement builds for the upcoming release of GRID, we see RealSport and its community as an ideal partner and platform to talk directly to our players and establish new fans."

To view the trailer for the upcoming GRID game, please click here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kSJzeLep-Xg

About Gfinity

Gfinity is a world leading esports business. Created by gamers for the world's 2.2 billion gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community. It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways. This consists of on and off-line competitions and industry leading content production. Partnerships include EA SPORTS, Activision Blizzard, F1 Esports Series and the Forza Racing Championship.

Gfinity connects directly with competitive gaming consumers through its growing community of gamers and its owned competition platform, the "Gfinity Elite Series".

All Gfinity services are underpinned by the Company's proprietary technology platform delivering a level playing field for all competitors and supporting scalable multi-format leagues, ladders and knock out competitions.

SOURCE Gfinity