GFI Software Announces 2025 Partner Award Winners, Recognizing Global Channel Excellence and Innovation

GFI Software, a global leader in AI-powered security and communications solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the winners of its 2025 Partner Awards. As GFI's global go-to-market is through its valued network of partners, our most influential channel partners are being recognized with these prestigious awards. They consistently set the standard for business growth, customer relationships and providing valuable feedback that drives our product and service improvements.

"Our partners are the backbone of everything we do," said Eric Vaughan, CEO of GFI Software. "These award winners represent the best of our global channel network – they don't just sell our solutions, they become true extensions of our team, advocating for their customers and helping us innovate for the future. In our mission to deliver cutting-edge IT solutions globally, these partners are invaluable thanks to their dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence. And with our newest AI solutions for customers including Eloquens AI and GFI AppManager AI, it's never been more important to partner with aggressive, creative partners."

2025 GFI Partner Award Winners

GFI is proud to recognize the following partners for their outstanding achievements:

Partner-Focused Awards

Reseller of the Year: Ulli Koch IT Consulting – Outstanding performance in revenue growth, customer retention and engagement

Distributor of the Year: CoreTech – Celebrating exceptional growth and collaboration with GFI

Best New Reseller: BMB Tech – Highlighting exceptional commitment and growth within their first year as a GFI partner

Top Growth Partner: Zebra Systems LLC – Year-over-year, they achieved the highest percentage increase in revenue.

Customer Success Champion: JKC s.r.o. – Excelling in customer retention, support and satisfaction

Best GFI Product Advocate: Cloud Intellect Ltd – Their deep product knowledge and active promotion of GFI solutions have been exemplary.

Category Excellence Awards

Innovation and Impact Awards

Best Use of GFI Software: CoreTech – Showcasing innovative use cases of GFI solutions to solve complex customer problems

Innovation Award: Zebra Systems LLC – Developing unique integrations and creative implementations that enhance GFI products

Support Champion: Naonis – Providing exceptional first-line support with maximum effectiveness

GFI's One To Watch: ADN Distribution GmbH – Demonstrating exceptional potential to outperform peers in their region

The award winners were selected based on a comprehensive evaluation of their performance across multiple criteria, including revenue growth, customer satisfaction metrics, product expertise, innovation in solution deployment and their contribution to the overall success of the GFI partner ecosystem.

About GFI Software

GFI Software is at the forefront of AI-first software development for Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs). GFI's revolutionary platform, GFI AppManager AI - All Customers, All Products, One Single Screen™ - empowers teams with a cloud-based solution for effortless IT management. With AI-centric innovations across its product portfolio, GFI Software is revolutionizing its offerings with cutting-edge technologies. Over 40,000+ customers worldwide use GFI Software solutions for network management and performance, security and collaboration applications. GFI Software products are available through thousands of dedicated partners worldwide. For more information, visit gfi.com.

