Getty Images announced as Official Photography Partner to The Football Association

LONDON, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, has today been named as the Official Photography Partner to The Football Association [The FA], the governing body of association football in England.

The long-term partnership, which sees Getty Images work closely with The FA to deliver an integrated visual strategy, will support The FA's 2020-2024 Time For Change initiative to positively impact every community across the country. Core to the partnership will see both organisations working together to make football a more diverse and inclusive space.

Under the agreement a bespoke 'FA Collection' will be launched on Getty Images' industry leading global platform. The collection will encompass historical FA content and will be regularly updated with the latest coverage of matches, syndicated to Getty Images' over one million global customers to license for editorial purposes.

As Official Photography Partner to The FA, Getty Images' award-winning sports photographers will cover a range of FA matches, assignments, competitions and events, including the England Men and England Women's Senior teams, as well as receiving exclusive access to provide a unique perspective for The FA and media. Getty Images expert esports photographers will cover the e-lions events, including in-game images and player portraits.

"In a time when imagery has never been more important in bringing football closer to its fans, we are very proud that The FA has placed its trust in Getty Images' award-winning specialist sport photographers and best-in-class editorial events team to help make football more accessible to all" said Ken Mainardis, Getty Images Global Head of Content. "This partnership goes beyond simply creating exceptional visual content; we share The FA's commitment to making football a more diverse and inclusive space and will harness our editorial expertise and our industry leading visual research to support The FA in realising these goals."

The FA's Commercial and Marketing Director, Kathryn Swarbrick added, "Imagery is such a powerful tool when it comes to capturing moments, emotions and passion from fans, coaches, players and all those involved in football, so we're thrilled to welcome Getty Images as our Official Photography Partner. Following the launch of our new strategy, Time For Change, we are committed to making football representative of all society. With Getty's fantastic platform, experience and network we know we can deliver on our objective and showcase that football is for all."

