Getir has completed the acquisition of FreshDirect, a US company with a turnover of 650 million dollars

İSTANBUL, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getir, the pioneer of ultrafast grocery delivery, acquired FreshDirect, a US-based online grocery company with an annual turnover of 650 million dollars and 3000 employees, from Ahold Delhaize, one of the largest food retail groups in the US. This acquisition will create significant synergies between Getir and FreshDirect. Getir's technological power will improve FreshDirect's technological infrastructure, and FreshDirect customers will receive their orders much faster with Getir's agile approach. With FreshDirect's wide product portfolio and broad customer base, Getir will accelerate the growth of its fast delivery business in the US.

Getir Completes Acquisition of Fresh Direct

FreshDirect has been at the forefront of online grocery shopping for over 20 years. In line with its name, FreshDirect works with the best agricultural and food producers to bring fresh products directly to its customers. Unlike Getir, FreshDirect's business model is based on the scheduled delivery of orders to homes or offices at certain times of the day. With a fleet of 400 trucks and a 60,000-square-meter production and distribution center in New York, FreshDirect serves New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

About Getir

Getir, founded in 2015, is the world's first ultrafast grocery delivery service. Operating in five countries, Getir creates great convenience for its customers by delivering their groceries within 10-15 minutes.

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online grocer committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for its customers. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Headquartered in the Bronx, FreshDirect serves the greater New York tri-state area.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2302109/Getir_Fresh_Direct.jpg