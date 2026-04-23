The new G140 tablet blends AI-powered performance with MIL-STD fully rugged protection in a lightweight, field friendly design.

News in brief:

Getac has launched the new G140 tablet – its first AMD-powered fully rugged tablet as a Copilot+ PC.

The G140 is aimed at public safety, automotive and manufacturing professionals who require versatile rugged devices that can run demanding edge AI applications in the field.

The G140 further expands Getac's industry-leading portfolio of rugged Copilot+ PCs, which also includes the next generation UX10, F120, B360 Plus, and S510AD.

TAIPEI, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the launch of the new G140 tablet, a fully rugged Copilot+ PC[1].

Powered by AMD RyzenTM technology, the G140 is designed for professionals working in industries such as public safety, automotive, and manufacturing, who require versatile field-ready devices that can run demanding edge AI applications in a wide range of operational environments.

Getac Redefines Rugged Mobility with Launch of G140 Copilot+ PC, Powered by AMD Technology

Supporting the growing demand for architectural continuity

As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation strategies, IT decision-makers are increasingly prioritising seamless compatibility and platform consistency with their existing infrastructure. In response to this growing demand for architectural continuity, Getac has expanded its portfolio to include AMD-powered rugged solutions, beginning with the recently launched S510AD Copilot+ PC and now with the G140 Copilot+ PC. These additions provide greater deployment flexibility for customers with specific integration requirements, while ensuring their IT environments remain unified and efficient.

Real-time AI-powered performance

The G140 is engineered for optimal productivity in the field. Featuring an AMD RyzenTM AI 5 340 / 7 350 CPU, AMD RadeonTM 840M / 860M GPU, and AMD XDNATM 2 NPU (up to 50 TOPS), it delivers seamless AI-powered processing performance and high-quality visuals directly at the point of work. This advanced AMD architecture is specifically optimized for efficiency, providing exceptional battery endurance to support long shifts between charges without compromising on power.

The G140 also excels at multitasking, handling demanding field applications with high levels of responsiveness. Furthermore, its integrated graphics capabilities allow professionals to view high-resolution maps and complex schematics with superb clarity, eliminating the need for a separate GPU. Extensive communication options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 4G LTE (optional), 5G Sub-6 (optional), and dual-SIM (optional) keep users connected in even remote locations, while two USB 4 ports as standard support high-speed data transfer, high-resolution video output, and power delivery.

Field friendly design

At the heart of the G140 is a 14-inch LumiBond screen with 1,000 nits of brightness and sunlight readable display, offering exceptional usability when working outside in changeable weather conditions. Usability is further enhanced by Getac's Smart Touch auto-sensing technology, which automatically adapts to inputs from a finger, stylus or glove without the need for manual mode switching, while a new dual-speaker design makes it well suited to noisy indoor and outdoor environments.

The G140 also features Getac's hot-swappable battery technology and can accommodate high-capacity batteries (optional) for long periods of uninterrupted use. A robust suite of security features including TPM 2.0, Windows Hello face-authentication camera, AMD PRO (optional), HF RFID reader (optional), fingerprint reader (optional) and smart card reader (optional), keeps sensitive data safe at all times.

A wide range of carrying and mounting options offer enhanced mobility in the field. These include a hard handle, and a rotating hand strap, magnetic mount and kickstand – the latter three made possible via an integrated VESA mount that this is part of the G140 chassis. These options allow the G140 to be conveniently carried and/or mounted onto nearby surfaces for easy hands-free operation. Vehicle docks from Havis and Gamber-Johnson also support secure in-vehicle charging and operation.

Fully rugged protection in a portable and lightweight form factor

Like all Getac devices, the G140 is built to thrive where other devices or equipment may fail. MIL-STD-810H and IP66 certifications, 4 ft (1.2m) drop resistance and an operating temperature range of -29°C to 63°C / -20°F to 145°F ensure high levels of reliability in challenging work environments, helping to minimise unplanned downtime and reduce capital/operating costs.

Despite its fully rugged credentials, the G140 is also incredibly light. At just 1.79kg/3.95lbs, it is easy to carry and operate for extended periods of time.

A versatile digital solution for field professionals

The G140's powerful specification and lightweight form factor make it well suited to several critical use cases across the public safety, automotive and manufacturing industries:

Public safety: Police and fire officers can seamlessly detach the G140 from their response vehicles as they arrive at the scene of an incident and use it to gather evidence, gain situational awareness, and share critical information with other response teams directly from the field.

Police and fire officers can seamlessly detach the G140 from their response vehicles as they arrive at the scene of an incident and use it to gather evidence, gain situational awareness, and share critical information with other response teams directly from the field. Automotive: Mechanics and technicians can harness the G140's powerful processing capabilities to run diagnostics, manage tasks, check inventory levels, and solve emergency issues at the roadside or in a service center.

Mechanics and technicians can harness the G140's powerful processing capabilities to run diagnostics, manage tasks, check inventory levels, and solve emergency issues at the roadside or in a service center. Manufacturing: Factory operators can use the G140 to capture and supports timely sharing of asset data across the facility, enabling predictive planning and maintenance initiatives that reduce unplanned downtime and boost operational efficiency.

Part of Getac's comprehensive multi-platform portfolio

The G140 is the latest addition to Getac's industry-leading portfolio of rugged Copilot+ PCs, bringing AI-powered performance to customers via their choice of platform. The full range now includes:

The UX10 fully rugged tablet (Intel)

fully rugged tablet (Intel) The F120 fully rugged tablet (Intel)

fully rugged tablet (Intel) The B360 Plus fully rugged laptop (Intel)

fully rugged laptop (Intel) The S510AD rugged laptop (AMD)

rugged laptop (AMD) The G140 fully rugged tablet (AMD)

"As organisations around the world increasingly harness the power of AI within their operations, demand for rugged digital devices capable of running powerful edge AI applications is growing at an exponential rate," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "With the launch of the G140 we are redefining what's possible at the edge, putting real-time analytical power directly into the hands of field professionals and empowering them to complete mission-critical activities without compromise, no matter how harsh the conditions."

G140 will be available in June 2026.

For more information, please visit www.getac.com

[1] To qualify as a Copilot+ PC, a device must include an NPU (Neural Processor Unit) capable of 40+ TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second), have a minimum of 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, and support at least one form of biometric security authentication.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recently recognized as one of Newsweek's "World's Most Trustworthy Companies" for 2024. For more information, visit: https://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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