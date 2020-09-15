Get SAT And SeaLandAire Delivering BLOS Capable ADARO Unmanned Surface Service Vessel To US Navy

ADARO Project Using Inmarsat L-Band Network

JACKSON, Mich. and MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaLandAire Technologies, Inc., an engineering services small business with a core focus on developing small unmanned vehicles and sensor systems to collect data from difficult environments, and Get SAT, an innovator in small, lightweight satellite communication terminals for airborne, ground, and maritime applications, today announced that the U.S. Navy has selected Get SAT's micronized, lightweight Ultra-Blade L-Band ESA (Electronically Steerable Array Antenna) for beyond line of sight (BLOS) C2 and ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) exfiltration on SeaLandAire's ADARO an Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV).

The marriage of SeaLandAire's ADARO, Get SAT's micronized Ultra Blade L Band ESA, and INMARSAT Governments high capacity L Band service provides the Department of Defense with a low cost, highly mobile USV capable of supporting the most demanding at sea missions, including Full Motion Video backhaul. Reducing risk to force and risk to mission by removing the USV operator from the area of operation, the BLOS ADARO will make a significant impact to mission planning and approvals in high risk environments.

The ADARO is a rugged, man-portable, X-class unmanned surface vehicle designed around a modular payload capability. Its series-hybrid energy system provides quiet electric-only operation, even at top speeds, while the heavy fuel range extender significantly lengthens mission life. The platform is designed with a modular architecture to facilitate field servicing and repair. The flexible payload architecture allows extremely rapid integration of new payloads. Both software and hardware are designed for ease of use; ADARO can be set up and deployed within minutes.

Ultra-Blade is the market's first complete all-planes ESA antenna with no moving parts whose streamlined physical characteristics, such as super low-profile, and technical achievements change the nature of mobile broadband satcom. With more than 90% antenna efficiency and the unprecedented capability to independently track any L-band satellite, Ultra Blade's exceptional high throughput works for maritime, aviation and ground applications.

SeaLandAire President David Sparks stated, "The ADARO project is an important stride towards the future of USV surveillance operations. Our SeaLandAire team and partners are providing a solution that can be utilized to combat the fast-occurring challenges of the changing maritime and coastal domains."

According to Jason Stephens, Get SAT VP Sales North America, "The integration of Ultra Blade's satcom with the autonomous capabilities of ADARO provides an immediate positive impact to the warfighter. Anytime technology reduces the potential risk to personnel, Get SAT will be at the forefront of creating smart, micronized communication solutions. We are very happy with our partnership with SeaLandAire and will continue to work to provide new technologies to solve hard challenges."

About Get SAT:

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, Get SAT Communications provides portable and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. Get SAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, visit www.getsat.com .

Get SAT CONTACT:

Ayala Pinhasi

+972-76-5300-700

+1-571-501-5150

info@getsat.com

About SeaLandAire Technologies, Inc.

A privately held small business located in Jackson, MI, SeaLandAire is an engineering services company that designs, develops, and builds products tailored to helping our customers collect information in any environment, focusing on small unmanned vehicles and sensor systems.

For more information, visit www.sealandaire.com

SeaLandAire CONTACT:

Jenna Jarvis

517-784-8340

JJarvis@sealandaire.com

Info@sealandaire.com

SOURCE Get SAT Communications; SeaLandAire Technologies, Inc