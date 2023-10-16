Get on Track for Less: Trip.com's UK Railcard Sale & Split Ticket Updates

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, a global one-stop travel service provider, is pleased to introduce an update to its split ticket solutions, called Split Ticket. This feature has been at the core of Trip.com's commitment to empowering travellers with unparalleled options and unbeatable savings when booking train tickets.

With Split Ticket, travellers can unlock substantial savings on their train journeys by intelligently splitting their trip into separate tickets, all while enjoying Trip.com's seamless convenience and top-tier service. Customers can access a wider range of options and cost-effective transportation solutions at their fingertips with Trip.com. For example, when a traveller searches for a train journey from London Kings Cross to Cardiff Central, Trip.com provides multiple split ticket options, ensuring travellers have various choices to fit their preferences and budget.

Here are the exciting highlights of this limited-time promotion, running until 5th November:

Railcard for £19.50 (original price: £30)

Our Railcard promotion benefits all travellers using trains and metro services. When you purchase a Railcard, you can save 1/3 on your train trips. As part of this exclusive promotion, you can acquire a 1-year digital Railcard for just £19.50 (original price: £30).

For more information and to seize this exclusive limited-time offer, please visit our dedicated landing page, Trip.com's Autumn Railcard Promotion.

Split Ticket Solutions Updates

Split Ticket – Your Ultimate Savings Companion: Split Ticket is a solution that simplifies the art of saving on train journeys. By intelligently dividing your trip into separate tickets, you can enjoy significant savings without the hassle of complex calculations.

Seamless Savings: Our system ensures that the displayed prices already include your Split Ticket savings, allowing you to enjoy the benefits immediately.

Streamlined Accessibility: Travellers can access the Split Ticket feature within the Trip.com app, seamlessly integrated into the route search results. This ensures that users have a hassle-free experience. With Trip.com's all-in-one app offerings, travellers have everything they need for their trip, from finding a place to stay to discovering exciting things to see and do.

Join the ever-growing community of savvy travellers who are already reaping the rewards of Split Ticket with Trip.com's all-in-one app. Get on track for less and embark on a journey to smarter, more affordable travel today.

