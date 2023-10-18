Gerresheimer awarded EcoVadis Gold status again

- Gerresheimer among the top 5% of assessed businesses

- Total score increases to 72/100 points

- Status demonstrates consistent implementation of CSR strategy

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer, an innovative provider of systems and solutions and a global partner for the pharma, biotech, and cosmetic industries, has once again been awarded Gold status by the ratings agency EcoVadis. EcoVadis assesses the performance of businesses on environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and sustainable procurement criteria. More than 100,000 companies worldwide turn to EcoVadis for CSR performance reviews. Gerresheimer earned a spot in the top 5% of all companies assessed by EcoVadis and the top 1% of the the industry, and improved its score to 72 out of 100 points, despite the increasingly strict requirements from year to year. The rating underscores Gerresheimer's consistent and systematic implementation of its ambitious sustainability targets as part of its formula g corporate strategy.

"We are delighted to have received Gold status again," says Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "It shows our customers, employees, suppliers, and the capital market very clearly how important corporate social responsibility is to us. We have set ambitious sustainability goals that we are systematically pursuing and that we will be measured by."

Continuous improvement despite rising standards

Since 2011, Gerresheimer has relied on EcoVadis to independently assess its status and progress on various sustainability criteria. Gerresheimer achieved Gold status for the first time in 2022. Despite a further increase in standards, the company once again earned Gold status in 2023, improving its score to 72 out of 100 points (2022: 68 out of 100 points). That places Gerresheimer not only among the best 5 % of all businesses assessed by EcoVadis, but also among the best 1 % in the industry.

Comprehensive CSR criteria catalog

The comprehensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment catalog used by EcoVadis is based on the principles of the UN Global Compact, the conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the ISO 26000 standard, the CERES principles, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. The EcoVadis rating covers a broad range of non-financial performance information of businesses when it comes to environmental, labor and human rights, ethical, and sustainable procurement criteria.

External validation and transparency

Gerresheimer aims to provide transparent, sound, and comparable information on its sustainability activities, targets, measures, and outcomes in accordance with best practice standards.

Gerresheimer publishes a sustainability report every year and discloses relevant data on the EcoVadis platform and as part of the CDP rating. MSCI, Sustainalytics, and ISS also evaluate the company's sustainability performance. In August 2023, Gerresheimer additionally joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi validates whether the CO 2 reduction targets set by Gerresheimer are in accordance with the Paris Agreement and whether the company transparently documents its progress. An overview of Gerresheimer's external sustainability ratings can be found here.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the innovative system and solution provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, dropper bottles, other bottles and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient.

With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1.82bn in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6). www.gerresheimer.com

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Media

Jutta Lorberg

Head of Corporate Communication

P +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com

Marion Stolzenwald

Senior Manager Corporate Communication

P +49 172 2424 185

marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.com Investor Relations

Bernhard Wolf

Corporate Senior Director Investor Relations

P +49 152 900 120 07

bernhard.wolf@gerresheimer.com

Maurizio Mazza

Manager Investor Relations

P +49 211 6181 108

maurizio.mazza@gerresheimer.com

SOURCE Gerresheimer AG